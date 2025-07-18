Germantown man faces attempted murder charges in shooting that injured three

A Germantown man is facing attempted second-degree murder and assault charges in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in Germantown that injured three, Montgomery County police said Friday in a press release.

Nicholas Lloyd, 44, faces 15 charges, including three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment and several firearms-related charges, according to digital court records.

Montgomery County District Court Judge Amy Bills set a $30,000 percentage bond for Lloyd’s release during a hearing Friday afternoon in Rockville, according to digital court records. It is unclear if he has posted bond and been released.

Lloyd’s attorney, David Krum, did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment Friday afternoon.

According to the release, officers responded around 11:51 p.m. to the 20000 block of Shadyside Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting, the release said. The area is near Waters Landing Local Park and several multifamily and townhome communities.

Detectives determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute occurring outside of Lloyd’s home involving three men and a woman, police said. Around 10 p.m., the group was outside of his home and then Lloyd allegedly fired a rifle from his balcony directly at the group.

According to police, gunfire struck three out of the four people outside the residence. Afterward, police said, Lloyd left his home and rendered aid to one of the men who was struck. That man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other men were injured, one of whom sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The third man was treated for a wound from a bullet that grazed him and was released from the scene.

The woman was not injured, according to police.

While at the scene, officers recovered Lloyd’s rifle and then placed him under arrest, the release said. He was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville.

Bethesda Today reported previously the shooting involved three juveniles based on information provided by police. The county police department said that the latest news release has the most up-to-date information about the case and that details shared immediately after an incident are “preliminary and subject to change as the investigation progresses.”