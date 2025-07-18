Candidates kick off campaigns for Gaithersburg’s 2025 election

The redevelopment of the Lakeforest Mall property, the national housing crisis and the local impact of mass federal government layoffs are hot-button issues in the upcoming 2025 Gaithersburg election.

Mayoral and city council candidates have recently launched their campaigns for the November election. The city of Gaithersburg holds its nonpartisan election in odd years, and this year, the post of mayor and two City Council seats are on the ballot.

Mayor Jud Ashman and City Councilmembers Lisa Henderson and Jim McNulty have announced they are running for reelection.

Community activist Tiffany Kelly is the only declared candidate so far who is running against Ashman. Candidates for the two council seats include Tim McLaughlin. Another potential candidate, Omodamola Williams, did not respond to requests from Bethesda Today to confirm his candidacy, but is seeking an endorsement from the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America.

To be placed on the ballot, candidates must collect 100 verified signatures from registered Gaithersburg voters on a petition. Voters can sign a petition for the candidates online. Candidates must file with the city by Aug. 21.

There is no official list of candidates yet because candidates are not officially recognized until they are certified by the city’s Board of Supervisors of Elections, which happens in August, spokesperson Courtney Davis told Bethesda Today in an email Friday.

Ashman is running for his fourth four-year term as mayor. He has served as mayor for 11 years and was a councilmember for seven years prior.

He said he is running for reelection because he wants to continue his work to better Gaithersburg, especially during the uncertainty created by the Trump administration’s laying off of local federal workers, cutting of federal grants and ramping up of immigration enforcement.

“I think we have some tough times ahead with the chaos and disruption that’s going on at the federal government,” Ashman said. “I feel like my experience and the wisdom I’ve accumulated all these years will serve Gaithersburg well during these times as we try to navigate difficult waters.”

He said he achieved his major accomplishment as mayor when he and the City Council approved plans for the redevelopment of Lake Forest Mall property in September. The development plans include the construction of 1,600 housing units along with 1.2 million square feet of entertainment, recreation and commercial space at 701 Russell Ave.

“It’s something that I was talking about when I first ran for government, for City Council, for local government in 2005 and 2007,” Ashman told Bethesda Today on July 10. “It required skill and judgment to get us through that process, but we’ve gotten through it, and now, we’re looking forward to the actual commencement of the plan.”

All of the candidates running in the November election said that, along with the mall redevelopment plans, the layoffs of local federal workers by the Trump administration and the nationwide housing crisis are some of the top issues for Gaithersburg voters.

“One out of every 12 residents in Gaithersburg is a civilian federal employee. So there are quite a few,” Ashman said. “I’ve been on calls regularly with the state Department of Labor and with the Maryland Municipal League, where we’re all tracking all of this very, very closely.”

Kelly, a federal employee who said she manages multimillion-dollar federal housing grants, said she decided to run against Ashman because she wants to have a city government that truly responds to residents’ needs.

“I am pretty well-known in this area as a staunch community advocate. I’m the person who is boots on the ground,” Kelly told Bethesda Today on Thursday. “And as I got that reputation, I would hear from more and more people about how the government was not serving them. Our struggle continues, even though we live in an area that is supposed to be progressive and thoughtful.”

She said one of the biggest issues right now is the low civil engagement in municipal elections and the lack of knowledge about local government.

“I have been knocking on doors, and most people don’t know there is an election,” Kelly said. “Most people don’t know they have a mayor. They don’t know the mayor’s name, and that is disturbing.”

She added that the lack of sufficient childcare, high rents, increases in homelessness among older residents and the low high school graduation rate are additional issues that need attention in Gaithersburg.

The graduation rate for Gaithersburg High School was just under 80% for the 2022-2023 school year, which is the latest available data, according to the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) website. The MCPS graduation rate for the same school year was just over 90%.

Council candidates

Henderson was elected to a four-year council term in 2021. She said her motivation for running was to diversify the city’s government.

“When I saw who was running for reelection and it was only men and no one of color, that was a concern for me personally,” Henderson told Bethesda Today on Saturday. “I did not believe the ability to provide diversity to the city council [was there], so I ran for office.”

Now, she said, she is a member of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, a constituency group of the National League of Cities.

Henderson said she is “proud of the votes that I have participated in to bring additional housing to the city,” specifically affordable housing options, during her first term in office. The Lakeforest Mall redevelopment is an example, she said.

“The nation is in a housing crisis, and we’ve also got a problem with affordable housing,” Henderson said. “The way to increase affordability is to increase the supply.”

She said she’s running for reelection because she believes there’s still a lot of work to do. She said she feels like she has “just gotten started” during her first term.

Lisa Henderson. Photo courtesy of Lisa Henderson.

McNulty, who is also serving his first term on the council, said he initially decided to run for office because he was one of three people taken hostage by an armed man in 2010 at the former Discovery Communications headquarters in downtown Silver Spring.

“I survived that, and I credit the Montgomery County police for saving my life. And I feel like I’m alive for a reason,” McNulty told Bethesda Today on Friday. “Now I’ve been trying to pay that forward and use my experience to help others.”’

Jim McNulty. Photo courtesy of Jim McNulty.

Timothy McLaughlin, manager of grassroots and member outreach for MEMA, the Vehicle Suppliers Association in Washington, D.C., has lived in Gaithersburg for around a year. He said he immediately fell in love with the community after moving from Rhode Island, where he had served on the Economic Development Commission in the town of Westerly and ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

“I love the city so much that I realized they can use their resources way more effectively than they have been in the past several decades, and those resources come down to planning and using their voice to emphasize importance to county stakeholders and to state stakeholders,” McLaughlin said.

Tim McLaughlin. Photo courtesy of Tim McLaughlin.

Williams, who unsuccessfully ran for a council seat in 2023, asked the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America to endorse him last month. He did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment. Joe Rojas, a political engagement committee member for the organization, told Bethesda Today in an email Monday the chapter will finalize decisions on endorsements in the next two weeks.

How to vote

Voters can cast ballots in person or by mail. City residents who are registered to vote in Montgomery County are automatically registered to vote in Gaithersburg’s elections.

People can verify their voter registration through the Maryland State Board of Elections website or by contacting the Montgomery County Board of Elections at 240-777-VOTE. Gaithersburg also offers same-day registration at the polling location.

Residents can vote in person at the Activity Center at Bohrer Park at 506 S. Frederick Ave. from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 4. There will also be early in-person voting at the activity center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26. This is the only polling place for this election.

Also, mail-in ballot applications will be sent to registered voters starting Sept. 5. Voters can also apply for a mail-in ballot online, once the link is available on the city’s website or pick one up at Gaithersburg City Hall during business hours.

The City of Gaithersburg recommends that voters submit their mail-in ballot applications no later than Oct. 28 to ensure they will receive their ballots on time, Davis said.

Once an application is approved, a voter can expect to receive a mail-in ballot starting Oct. 5, and can return the ballot by mail or place it in one of the seven secure ballot boxes in Gaithersburg. Ballots must be postmarked or deposited in the boxes by 8 p.m. Election Day.