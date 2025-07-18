Developer buys vacant Rockville shopping center for mixed-use development

EYA, a Washington, D.C.-based developer, announced Wednesday it has purchased the former Rockshire Village Center in Rockville for nearly $12.5 million and plans to redevelop the 7.3-acre site into a mixed-use neighborhood with single-family homes and townhouses, according to company spokesperson Meredith Elliott.

“For years, this site has sat dormant within a thriving community. We worked closely with the city and community to transform this outdated commercial site into a vibrant, walkable neighborhood,” Aakash Thakkar, chief acquisitions officer at EYA, said in a press release about the purchase.

The developer’s plans call for construction of 60 residential units, 31 of which will be single-family detached homes, and 29 townhomes on the former shopping center property at 2401 Wootton Parkway, according to the release. Nine of the residences, or 15% of the total, will be designated as moderately priced dwelling units. The release did not specify how many single-family and townhomes will be moderately priced.

In 2023, EYA submitted plans to the City of Rockville to redevelop the site. The city approved the plans in May 2024, according to the city’s website.

EYA expects to begin construction on the project in August and is aiming for completion in 2027, according to the release.

In addition to housing, EYA said it envisions the Rockshire development as a “vibrant” neighborhood with retail and public open space, the release said. Plans for the development include 5,200 square feet of commercial space for retail or office use.

EYA also noted “pedestrian connectivity” was prioritized in the development’s design. Plans include a neighborhood park, a playground and an open lawn with seating and a recreational area as well as “pedestrian friendly streetscape connections” to the adjacent Rockshire Community Pool and the Carl Henn Millennium Trail.

The development plans also include 29 parking spaces for the pool facility and the construction of stormwater management infrastructure.

In its release, EYA noted the Rockshire project is an example of the growing trend of retail-to-residential redevelopments in the region. The company has completed several mixed-use projects in Montgomery County such as Park Potomac and the Daley at Shady Grove Metro, according to its website.

“The project continues EYA’s mission to revitalize infill sites across the greater DC region and deliver walkable, connected neighborhoods that reflect the needs of today’s homebuyers while respecting the context of existing communities,” the release said.