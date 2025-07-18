Former B-CC teacher testifies he was ‘traumatized’ by accusation of racism 

Former Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School teacher Dan Engler testified Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court that he was “traumatized” by a 2023 email sent to the school community accusing him of racism.

Engler testified in the Rockville court during a jury trial for a defamation lawsuit he filed that claims the email from B-CC Principal Shelton Mooney harmed his reputation and career.

Engler and his attorney David Wachen filed a defamation complaint against Mooney and the Montgomery County school board seeking more than $75,000 in damages concerning the February 2023 incident, according to the complaint. Engler, who taught at B-CC for 18 years, now teaches at Walt Whitman High in Bethesda.

According to the complaint filed in August 2023, Engler was trying to keep 10th grade health class students in their assigned seats on Feb. 8, 2023, in an effort to help him learn their names. Two students later reported to an administrator that Engler said that if they didn’t sit in their assigned seats, he wouldn’t be able to tell them apart, which they believed he said because they are Black, according to Engler’s complaint.

Engler denies “saying what the students alleged or making any type of racial comment,” the complaint said.

Two days later, Mooney sent a letter to the school community describing the interaction as a “hate-bias incident.”

“A teacher said to several African American students that he was ‘unable to distinguish them from other African American students’ in the classroom,” Mooney wrote in the letter. “This is unacceptable and harmful behavior not in alignment with our school or districtwide values of respect and inclusivity.”

On Wednesday, Mooney testified that although he made up a partial quote in the email sent to the school community, the words expressed the sentiments of students who witnessed an incident resulting in accusations of racism against a teacher.

The trial, which began Monday, continued Thursday, with testimony from Engler and other B-CC community members, including a student who was in the class at the time. During testimony Thursday, Engler said the email was straight out of 1984, referring to the dystopian novel by George Orwell.

The lawsuit alleges Mooney didn’t offer Engler an opportunity to be heard or provide notice to Engler that the letter would be sent to the school community.

Although Engler wasn’t named in the community letter, the lawsuit argues he was “readily identifiable” as evidenced by the community reaction to the letter, including the B-CC student newspaper The Tattler contacting Engler about the interaction.

The lawsuit also alleges Mooney hasn’t previously followed policies and procedures for other incidents that could be considered hate-bias incidents at B-CC, including students reporting concerns of antisemitism following a teacher’s comments in 2022.

In July 2024, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge denied a motion from lawyers representing Mooney and the school board to dismiss the case.

Monday’s jury trial began with opening statements from Wachen and Mooney’s lawyer, David Kaminow.

Wachen said during opening statements that Engler was falsely accused of saying something he didn’t, claiming Mooney made up the quote in the community letter that alleged Engler said he would be unable to tell African American students apart. Those actions ruined Engler’s reputation and career, Wachen said. Kaminow argued during opening statements that Mooney and Vickie Adamson, the B-CC vice principal at the time, followed protocol, including investigating the incident by interviewing students, contacting Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) supervisors and having at least nine other MCPS staff members review the email announcing the incident. Kaminow said the email was meant to convey the gist of the situation and didn’t name Engler.

During Thursday’s testimony, Engler said two students in his class, who are Black, asked to sit next to each other, and he told them no because he didn’t want to mix them up. Engler denied saying what was in the 2023 email, saying that he was still learning names in the class and he meant that he didn’t want to call the wrong person by the wrong name.

Another former B-CC student who was in the class at the time of the 2023 incident testified on Thursday that Engler said he didn’t want to mix the Black kids up and specifically remembered Engler referring to the students’ race. The student also testified that Engler said he didn’t want to hear claims about him being racist in the hallways, something Engler also denied during testimony.

After the students were seated, Engler testified he began to teach and was unaware of any issue.

According to court proceedings, the two students reported the incident and Adamson investigated the students’ complaint by talking to several other students. On Feb. 9, Adamson and another school administrator met with Engler.

Engler said in the meeting he denied that he said he would mix the Black students up, and told the administrators he was a spatial learner and was trying to learn the students’ names.

Engler was placed on paid leave Feb. 10, 2023, the same day Mooney sent out the community letter. Engler returned on the following Monday, where he briefly met with Mooney, but was unable to do so because his union representation was late and was told he had the class to attend. Engler said he was told to return to the class to participate in a restorative justice circle to address the topic, but was only allowed to join at the very end of the session.

Engler said he was nervous that the restorative justice circle would be similar to a previous circle he participated in after he was investigated in May 2022 because he said a slur for African Americans as part of a quote from Muhammad Ali during his class. Engler said the 2022 restorative justice circle left him feeling humiliated and “abused.”

Following the email in 2023, Engler said he didn’t feel in the right mind to teach and took a sick day before going on medical leave for the rest of the school year until fall 2024.

Engler said the letter publicly humiliated him, destroyed his reputation and relationship with kids and caused him to be fired from serving as the coach of the B-CC club rowing team. Engler also said he had to see several mental health professionals due to the situation.

Engler testified that his lawyer sent a letter requesting retraction to Mooney but didn’t receive a response.

The trial will continue on Monday, with the defense presenting more of its case. The trial is expected to last eight days in total.