Three juveniles injured in Germantown shooting

Two juvenile males were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening following a shooting in Germantown, according to Montgomery County police.

In addition, a juvenile female was grazed by a bullet during the incident, police said Thursday in an email to Bethesda Today.

Officers responded to the 20600 block of Shadyside Way at approximately 10:37 p.m. for the report of a shooting, police said. Officers located an adult male suspect and took him into custody.

County police did not provide the name of the suspect, whether the suspect has been charged or additional details about the incident. According to police, there is no threat to the community.