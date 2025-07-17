‘Big, wretched, abominable bill’: Raskin blasts Trump actions affecting MoCo residents

As constituent calls flood U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-Dist. 8) congressional office in response to actions by the Trump administration, the Takoma Park-based representative said Wednesday during a virtual media briefing that his goal is to make sure no Montgomery County resident is “lost in the shuffle.”

Raskin said Wednesday his office has seen an “extraordinary increase” in correspondence from constituents since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, ranging from laid-off federal workers to families who are worried they will lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.



“The pain is going to be shocking and widespread,” Raskin said during the briefing hosted by County Executive Marc Elrich (D). “When you add up all of the federal job cuts, the dismantling of solar and wind companies, and when you add in the attack on nutrition SNAP benefits, we’re going to see spreading hunger again.”

Thousands of county residents have lost their federal jobs since Trump took office, though exact numbers are not available. According to Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, $7 billion in wages are paid to 230,000 federal civilian employees in Maryland every year. About 23% of those workers, or 54,000, live in Montgomery County. These numbers do not include military members or federal workers with security clearances.

From March to May, 8,500 Marylanders lost federal jobs, according to Lierman. Montgomery County is home to several federal agencies, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda and the Food and Drug Administration in White Oak.

Raskin said he and his team have been working on a “micro level” with individual constituents to make sure they are getting final paychecks from their federal jobs, assist with them paperwork and also help displaced workers find a path forward. Simultaneously, Raskin says he is pushing back in Congress to try to limit the Trump administration’s influence.

“I’m doing everything I can on a daily basis to stop the further destruction of federal departments and programs, and then whatever I can do nationally to try to turn the political situation around and cut this reign of terror in half in November of 2026,” Raskin said, referring to the midterm elections.

Raskin’s upcounty colleague, U.S. Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-Dist. 6) of Potomac, told Bethesda Today on July 10 that her office has heard from an influx of constituents in recent months. She said that more than 120,000 constituents have been in touch with concerns and seeking support since Trump was inaugurated. She said that’s three times the number of constituents who have contacted the District 6 office in previous years.

Raskin said he is grateful to his staff for working to respond to every constituent.

“[My staff] has worked many weeks just around the clock to try to deal with the overflow of problems that have been caused by the Trump administration, because we have so many federal workers and so many people who are beneficiaries of federal programs who depend on them,” Raskin said. “So we’re doing everything we can to help people at that level.”



Raskin gained national prominence for his role as a member of the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A vocal critic of Trump, Raskin said he has been at the receiving end of the president’s social media jabs in recent weeks.

“It’s not fun to have the president of the United States send out a Truth Social missive against you. He did it to me last weekend. He called me a loser with a capital ‘L’, he called me a dope,” said Raskin, a former constitutional law professor and a graduate of Harvard Law School. “But I’m trying to keep the subject on the ugliness of their policies, which is really what we should be talking about, the politics, not the schoolyard insults.”

Raskin said he is working to mitigate the impacts of the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” Trump’s budget reconciliation legislation passed earlier this month by Congress, which Raskin referred to as “the big, wretched, abominable bill.”



“We’re going to have to take it back to the people, and the people are going to have to decide whether this was a wise course of action,” Raskin said. “The public opinion polls already show it’s one of the most unpopular pieces of legislation that any president has advanced.”

During the briefing, Elrich said he is concerned about how the budget reconciliation law will impact the county.

“Two of the things that really distress me are [the impacts on] economic development … and the cuts to the clean energy industries are astounding,” Elrich said.

He also lamented the funding cuts impacting the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda.

“There’s so much that comes out of there that relates to medicine that winds up, frankly, being monetized,” Elrich said. “They’re walking away from that.”

Raskin said while he is concerned for the state of the country, he had one piece of “good news” to share. Dr. Lauren McGee, a Rockville resident and biologist researching pediatric and canine osteosarcoma at the NIH’s National Cancer Institute, has been reinstated to her position after being laid off in February, he said. McGee was Raskin’s guest at Trump’s State of the Union speech in March.



“She had been kicked out of her job on Feb.14 in that Valentine’s Day Massacre by Elon Musk, but she is going back to working on childhood cancer pediatric science and research at NIH, which is a good thing,” Raskin said.