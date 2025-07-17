How Montgomery County will enforce its new house party law

Montgomery County Councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist.1) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) joined with county officials and police Thursday in Rockville to tout the council’s passage of a law with stricter regulations for commercial events held in private residents and other venues and higher fines for those who violate them.

“The point that should be made today, is that these soirees, these events, are not welcome in Montgomery County,” Darren Francke, an assistant county police chief, said during a press conference at the Council Office Building in Rockville.

The legislation, sponsored by Friedson and Luedtke and unanimously approved by the council Wednesday, amended an existing law, “Licensing and Regulations Generally – Picnics, Dances, Soirees, and Other Entertainment,” which included outdated punishments for infractions, according to the councilmembers.

“Any law that has ‘soiree’ in the name could probably use a little dusting off and a little updating,” Friedson joked at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Under the new law, the maximum fine for unlicensed and unpermitted commercial parties increased from $500 to $5,000. One such notorious event titled “Wet Dreams” hosted last summer at a Potomac mansion that created traffic and noise issues was referenced repeatedly by councilmembers as a source of inspiration for the legislation.

In agreeing to increase the fine, councilmembers cited the fact that party promoters were content with paying a $500 fine as a “cost of doing business.”

At Thursday’s press conference, Friedson and Luedtke were joined by state Del. Linda Foley (D-Dist. 15), Francke and Ehsan Motazedi, deputy director of the county Department of Permitting Services.

The officials touted the law as making the county a safer place for families and noted it was specifically targeting for-profit commercial parties and not family parties for celebrations such as graduations or quinceañeras.

“The residential zone is for residential use,” Motazedi said. “Once you introduce money into it, exchanging hands, charging a fee, it’s not residential use anymore. It becomes commercial.”

Once that happens, Motazedi said, his department can issue notices of violations and fines. He said the department is working in tandem with local law enforcement and the county Department of Environmental Protection, which handles issues such as noise violations, on a task force to deal with any such cases that arise.

“We’ve got a game plan for when these occur, which includes identifying what kind of party it is, identifying the different kind on infractions that are occurring, and we’ll make contact with permitting services and environmental protection to bring them to the scene and act,” Francke said.

He said the task force also is monitoring social media for flyers promoting the parties, which is often the method the promoters use to market them, in order to prevent the events from happening.

Francke said the parties are often at homes that are being rented for short stints and occurring without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission. When the location of a planned party is identified via social media, police can warn the homeowner of the potential penalties if the event is held, often resulting in cancellation of the party, he said.

Friedson and Luedtke both credited Foley, whose district covers a large swath of western Montgomery County, for helping encourage passage of the council legislation. Foley said she is pushing for state legislation to prevent such events from happening throughout Maryland.

“We’re working on legislation to improve safety at short-term rentals. Oftentimes it is a short-term rental that leads to these kind of parties,” Foley said. “The council has done its part and I pledge that we will continue to work in Annapolis at a state level to make all short-term rental properties safer.”