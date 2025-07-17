Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Garrett Park woman identified as pedestrian killed in Kensington collision

Incident involving USPS van occurred on Connecticut Avenue, police say

By Max Schaeffer
July 17, 2025 4:56 p.m.
A lineup of United States Postal Service vans parked in a lot. Photo credit: Ray Geiger/Getty Images

Montgomery County police have identified Mairi Nicola Morrison, 64, of Garrett Park as the woman who died after being hit Wednesday by a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) van exiting a gas station on Connecticut Avenue near Plyers Mill Road in Kensington, police said Thursday afternoon in a statement.

On Wednesday, county police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and the USPS van, according to police.

According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, a woman was pinned under the van after the collision. She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

According to a police investigation, the van was exiting the Mobil gas station in the 10600 block of Connecticut Avenue and preparing to turn onto Connecticut Avenue when the driver struck the woman “for reasons unknown at this time” as she walked across the “apron” of the gas station driveway, the statement said.

The collision remains under investigation, police said Thursday.

Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this story.

