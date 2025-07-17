Extreme heat alert runs through 8 p.m.

Montgomery County officials have issued an extreme heat alert from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as heat index values are expected to rise above 95 degrees, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Temperatures are forecasted to get as high as 94 degrees with heat index values as high as 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity values are forecasted to be as high as 80%.

According to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security website, an extreme heat alert is issued when temperatures or the heat index reach 95 degrees or more.

The heat index, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), is what the temperature feels like to people and takes into consideration humidity and air temperatures. When humidity is high the rate of evaporation of sweat off the human body lowers, making it hard for people to keep themselves cool, according to the NWS.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11AM to 8PM today for portions of the I-95 corridor. Heat index values around 105 are expected within the advisory. Showers and thunderstorms are possible today, mainly in the western portions of the forecast area. pic.twitter.com/Hh8QWMRvyq — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 17, 2025

Piringer and the county’s emergency management and homeland security office encouraged residents to stay indoors when possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and drink water.

