Extreme heat alert runs through 8 p.m.

Montgomery County officials have issued an extreme heat alert from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as heat index values are expected to rise above 95 degrees, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.
Temperatures are forecasted to get as high as 94 degrees with heat index values as high as 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity values are forecasted to be as high as 80%.
According to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security website, an extreme heat alert is issued when temperatures or the heat index reach 95 degrees or more.
The heat index, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), is what the temperature feels like to people and takes into consideration humidity and air temperatures. When humidity is high the rate of evaporation of sweat off the human body lowers, making it hard for people to keep themselves cool, according to the NWS.
Piringer and the county’s emergency management and homeland security office encouraged residents to stay indoors when possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and drink water.
Max Shaeffer is Bethesda Today’s summer intern. Bethesda Today reporter Ashlyn Campbell contributed to this report.