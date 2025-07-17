Become a Member
Become a Member
Environment & Climate

Extreme heat alert runs through 8 p.m.

Heat index values expected to surpass 95 degrees

By Max Schaeffer
July 17, 2025 10:59 a.m. | Updated: July 17, 2025 11:21 a.m.
a thermometer approaching 100/40 degrees and a sun
Image Credit: Getty Images

Montgomery County officials have issued an extreme heat alert from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday as heat index values are expected to rise above 95 degrees, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Temperatures are forecasted to get as high as 94 degrees with heat index values as high as 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity values are forecasted to be as high as 80%.

According to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security website, an extreme heat alert is issued when temperatures or the heat index reach 95 degrees or more.  

The heat index, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), is what the temperature feels like to people and takes into consideration humidity and air temperatures. When humidity is high the rate of evaporation of sweat off the human body lowers, making it hard for people to keep themselves cool, according to the NWS. 

- Advertisement -

Piringer and the county’s emergency management and homeland security office encouraged residents to stay indoors when possible, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and drink water.

Max Shaeffer is Bethesda Today’s summer intern. Bethesda Today reporter Ashlyn Campbell contributed to this report.

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Get the latest local news, delivered right to your inbox.

Close the CTA

Enjoying what you're reading?

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA