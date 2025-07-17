Bethesda business owner says store has been robbed more than a dozen times

Ajay Aggarwal, owner of Gest Beer & Wine in downtown Bethesda, told DC News Now that before two teens were arrested for an armed robbery at the store last week, his shop had been robbed more than a dozen times in the last year. [DC News Now]

New bike lanes in North Bethesda get mixed reaction

The North Bethesda community has mixed reactions to new bike lanes that were installed by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation along Marinelli Road, with critics concerned the lanes are an added obstacle to the roadway. [NBC4]

Brooklyn man sentenced in connection with gold bar scam targeting Bethesda couple

Yongxian Huang, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, was sentenced in Montgomery County Circuit Court to more than two years in prison for his role in a gold bar scam that centered on a Bethesda couple in November. [WUSA9]

Today’s weather:

A chance of showers with a high near 94 degrees

