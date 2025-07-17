B-CC principal testifies he made up quote in email centered in racism defamation case  

Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School Principal Shelton Mooney testified Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court that although he made up a partial quote in a 2023 email sent to the school community, the words expressed the sentiments of students who witnessed an incident resulting in accusations of racism against a teacher.

Mooney testified in the Rockville court during a jury trial for a defamation lawsuit filed by the teacher, Daniel Engler, who claims Mooney’s email harmed his reputation and career.

Engler, who taught at the Bethesda school for 18 years, and his attorney David Wachen filed a defamation complaint in August 2023 concerning the February 2023 incident against Mooney and the Montgomery County school board, seeking more than $75,000 in damages, according to the complaint. Engler now teaches at Walt Whitman High in Bethesda.

According to the complaint, Engler was trying to keep students in their assigned seats on Feb. 8, 2023, in an effort to help him learn their names in his health class for 10th graders. Two students later reported to an administrator that Engler said that if they didn’t sit in their assigned seats, he wouldn’t be able to tell them apart, which they believed he said because they are Black, according to Engler’s complaint.

Engler denies “saying what the students alleged or making any type of racial comment,” the complaint said.

Two days later, Mooney sent a letter to the school community describing the interaction as a “hate-bias incident.”

“A teacher said to several African American students that he was ‘unable to distinguish them from other African American students’ in the classroom,” Mooney wrote in the letter. “This is unacceptable and harmful behavior not in alignment with our school or districtwide values of respect and inclusivity.”

When questioned by Wachen on Wednesday, Mooney agreed that he made up the quote in the Feb. 10 email, intending to convey the sentiment resulting from the statement that was conveyed to him by the investigation because the student statements weren’t entirely consistent.

The lawsuit alleges Mooney didn’t offer Engler an opportunity to be heard or provide notice to Engler that the letter would be sent to the school community.

Although Engler wasn’t named in the community letter, the lawsuit argues he was “readily identifiable” as evidenced by the community reaction to the letter, including the B-CC student newspaper The Tattler contacting Engler about the interaction.

The lawsuit also alleges Mooney hasn’t previously followed policies and procedures for other incidents that could be considered hate-bias incidents at B-CC, including students reporting concerns of antisemitism following a teacher’s comments in 2022.

In July 2024, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge denied a motion from lawyers representing Mooney and the school board to dismiss the case.

Monday’s jury trial began with opening statements from Wachen and Mooney’s lawyer, David Kaminow.

Wachen said during opening statements that Engler was falsely accused of saying something he didn’t, claiming Mooney made up the quote in the community letter that alleged Engler said he would be unable to tell African American students apart. Those actions ruined Engler’s reputation and career, Wachen said. Kaminow argued during opening statements that Mooney and Vickie Adamson, the B-CC vice principal at the time, followed protocol, including investigating the incident by interviewing students, contacting Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) supervisors and having at least nine other MCPS staff members review the email announcing the incident. Kaminow said the email was meant to convey the gist of the situation and didn’t name Engler.

The trial continued Tuesday and Wednesday, with testimony from Mooney and several MCPS staff members.

According to court proceedings, Adamson investigated the students’ complaint by talking to several other students. On Feb. 9, Adamson and another school administrator met with Engler, and he was placed on paid leave Feb. 10, 2023, the same day Mooney sent out the community letter. Engler returned on the following Monday but didn’t teach and then went on medical leave.

Brian Baczkowski, a B-CC librarian who is friends with Engler, testified Tuesday that Adamson told him she didn’t believe Engler said what the students reported, but wished he had handled it differently by discussing the incident with students. Mooney testified he wasn’t aware of Adamson’s comments at the time.

Mooney testified Tuesday he believed it was important to send a letter to keep the school community informed as the incident could impact student mental health. Another reason the letter was sent, he said, was to address rumors in the school community that B-CC would allow such a statement to be made without investigation.

Mooney said during his testimony he didn’t solely determine Engler’s interaction with the students was a hate-bias incident. He said he worked with his supervisors, who recommended writing the community letter. The letter was also read and edited by several administrators in the MCPS central office in Rockville, according to court proceedings.

Mooney also said he believed a community letter needed to be sent within 24 hours of an incident, although Wachen argued such notification wasn’t required by MCPS hate-bias protocols at the time.

Wachen introduced an email Mooney sent to MCPS officials before Feb. 10, 2023, that said the students reported Engler made a comment about being able to tell them apart and that he didn’t want to hear complaints about how he was racist. Wachen disputed that description of Engler’s words.

While Wachen noted Mooney didn’t interview the students who reported the incident or witnesses prior to writing the community letter, Mooney testified he was given statements from students who were interviewed as part of the investigation before it was sent.

Mooney testified he used different wording in the community letter than what he included in the MCPS email based on the student statements. However, Wachen argued that some of the students didn’t provide direct quotes of what Engler said or didn’t witness the incident.

Wachen also compared the incident to other potential hate-bias related incidents, including when Engler was investigated in May 2022, after he said a slur for African Americans as part of a quote from Muhammad Ali during his class. A chemistry teacher was also investigated for a hate-bias incident in 2022, neither of which resulted in a letter being sent to the school community.

The trial is expected to continue into next week, with more witness testimony from mental health professionals who evaluated Engler and B-CC community members.