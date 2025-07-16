Pedestrian killed in Kensington collision involving USPS van

A woman died after she was struck Wednesday morning by a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) van near the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road in Kensington, Montgomery County police said Wednesday afternoon in a statement.

County police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and the USPS van, according to police. Some of the dispatched MCFRS units were from Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, which is located at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road.

According to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer, a woman was pinned under the USPS van after the collision. She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

NB Connecticut Av. near Plyers Mill Rd, IFO Exon Station, collision, involved pedestrian with entrapment, pinned under vehicle, patient extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting Pri1 trauma w/ LT injuries, some lanes blocked @mcfrs ALS742, A706, RS742, PE705B, EMS701, BC704 on scene — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 16, 2025

According to a preliminary investigation, the van was exiting the Mobil gas station in the 10600 block of Connecticut Avenue and preparing to turn onto Connecticut Avenue when the driver struck the woman “for reasons unknown at this time” as she walked across the “apron” of the gas station driveway, the statement said.

Connecticut Ave. is closed at Plyers Mill Rd. following a a fatal pedestrian collision involving a US Postal mail truck.

2D officers dispatched at 10:40 a.m.

Driver remained on scene.

Adult female transported and pronounced dead at hospital. #MCPD #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/HWmxLdYqkt — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 16, 2025 - Advertisement -

Police said the women’s identity would be released following the proper notification of the next of kin.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, northbound traffic lanes of Connecticut Avenue at Plyers Mill Road remained closed as the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the collision, according to police. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

The northbound lanes of Connecticut Avenue at Plyers Mill Road remain closed as the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigate the fatal pedestrian collision. Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route.#MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/bR04zIgFL3 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 16, 2025

This is a developing story.