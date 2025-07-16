For one laid-off federal worker, it’s time to sell sausages

Within a week of President Donald Trump’s election in November, Rockville resident Kevin Gash knew his career was in jeopardy.

Gash, 50, served at the time as the legislative strengthening adviser for USAID, in charge of delegating federal funds to support legislatures in foreign partner countries. After Trump’s January inauguration, Gash and his coworkers were placed on administrative leave immediately by the Department of Government Efficiency as part of its efforts to slash the federal workforce. By March 5, Gash was one of the tens of thousands of federal employees without a job.

A husband and father of three, Gash was left reeling. He needed to find a job — fast.

“The entire industry I worked in was desolate. Good governance type of work was mostly reliant” on federal funding, Gash told Bethesda Today in early July.

So Gash decided to pivot by starting a business in late April focused on his longstanding passion: sausages.

Gash’s business is Plan B Sausages, a food truck that sells a variety of sausages he makes by hand in his rented commercial kitchen in Rockville. He peddles his products out of his food truck at pools, events, or sometimes outside federal agencies such as National Institutes of Health offices in Rockville during lunch breaks.

Gash’s menu includes rotating specials such as English and Irish banger sausages and smoked chorizo along with his staples of bratwurst, fennel sausage, Thai chicken sausage, D.C. half-smoke, and a beef frankfurter.

Customers wait for their sausage orders at Gash’s stop at the NIH offices in Rockville. Photo credit: Max Schaeffer

The business taps into Gash’s interest in trying his own hand at butchery, a skill he’d explored when visiting markets in each of the eight countries where he had worked during his USAID career: Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti, Kenya, Bangladesh, Ghana, Sri Lanka, and South Sudan.

“When I lived overseas, everybody sort of has their hobby, like some people are into skiing or surfing or whatever, but I really loved to go the local bazaars and markets,” Gash said.

At the markets, Gash said he’d always check out what butchers were offering. He’d often talk to the local butchers, explaining which cuts of meats were most valuable in America.

The creation of Plan B Sausages isn’t the first time Gash had considered a culinary entrepreneurial endeavor; he trained as a distiller in his 40s with the hope of opening the only commercial distillery outside of Uganda to produce banana liquor.

“I never pulled the trigger on it because I wasn’t ready to quit my job [and go] into this unexplored world of starting my own business,” Gash said. “In this case, the rug was pulled from my feet, I had no choice, but to jump in.”

A fresh start

Gash likes to talk with his customers, leaving the truck during quiet moments to explain the best condiments for each sausage or chat about how he came to start his business.

When Gash presented the idea for his business to his wife, Nursel Zhusupova, who is a paraeducator for Montgomery County Public Schools, he said she was supportive but not thrilled about the inherent risks of a start-up in the food service industry. The family, including Gash’s 9-year-old son who suffers from a chronic illness, relies on his wife’s healthcare benefits.

Gash said his process for making the sausages is largely similar to what he would do when making them for his family — but on a larger scale and in compliance with county health and safety regulations. Gash buys the meat he uses for his sausages from a Baltimore wholesaler.

The truck is staffed by Gash and his rotating support team, which includes his two older children and his wife, but most often Bezkat Alymkulova, the son of a woman he once worked with during his time in Kyrgyzstan.

Gash said he helped his former colleague move from Kyrgyzstan to Rockville in 2024 to work for USAID in the U.S. She lost her job within a week of Trump taking office, Gash said, and has been struggling to find work.

Gash, who grew up in rural Illinois, said he dreaded notifying his parents about his new venture because of their pride in his government job in Washington, D.C. After months of dodging questions, he mustered up the courage to call them and come clean.

“I thought there would be pause, but they were actually quite excited about it,” Gash said. “I guess I was the only one that was a little bit inhibited about it.”

Gash said his first three months have been successful. He is working toward his goal of opening a butcher shop – and not looking back.

“Even in an ideal situation and I could walk back to my old salary, I probably wouldn’t do it,” he said. “I’m enjoying my new adventure.”