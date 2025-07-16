Conversion of downtown Silver Spring hotel to residences to start later this year

Plans are underway for a now-closed hotel in the heart of downtown Silver Spring to be converted into a residential building with 227 multifamily units, half of which will be designated as affordable.

Arctaris Impact Investors LLC, a national investment firm based in Boston, announced in late June its $27 million investment into the conversion project at the former Hotel Silver Spring at 8727 Colesville Road. Arctaris is a national impact investment firm that focuses on investing in affordable housing, growing small businesses, critical community infrastructure and low-income communities, according to the company’s website.

“We are proud to provide Montgomery County with new affordable housing solutions in an area that also offers residents additional social benefits, including healthy food options and public transit,” Arctaris Managing Director Anita Graham said in a press release about the investment project.

“Affordable housing is a necessity for communities like Silver Spring because it not only boosts the local economy, it also promotes financial stability and improves the well-being of its residents,” Graham said.

According to the release, Arctaris plans to utilize Montgomery County’s payment in lieu of property taxes (PILOT) program. The program essentially lowers or abates the property owner from paying the county’s property taxes for the development of affordable housing in rental housing projects, according to its website. With the program, half of the converted apartment building’s units will be affordable to households earning up to 60% of the area median income.

The hotel closed in late May and was previously a DoubleTree Hotel and also home to the beloved Sergio Ristorante Italiano for 37 years. The restaurant closed in September 2020 due to financial difficulties resulting from the pandemic. In 2023, the hotel rebranded to Hotel Silver Spring following the conversion of a nearby hotel into a DoubleTree, according to Source of the Spring.

Following the hotel’s May 29 closure, a liquidation sale was held at the property, the Source of the Spring reported.

County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), who represents the Silver Spring area, said Tuesday in a text to Bethesda Today that she was disappointed to see the closure of the hotel, which had operated in the county for about 60 years, in an area she said needs more hotels. However, she welcomes the addition of more housing with affordable options to the county.

“This project does have some promise – it is a transit-oriented affordable residential development, and it uses existing infrastructure to address our housing crisis,” said Stewart.

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) also lamented the loss of a hotel, saying it can be a driver of economic activity in an area, but praised the amount of affordable housing in the project, saying that housing projects in the county typically don’t provide that amount of “affordability.”

“I don’t think any of the other commercial properties would have produced a project that was 50% affordable because [Arctaris] are mission-driven developers. So, they’re flat out there doing this because they think it should be done,” he said.

Boosting affordable housing

Over the last several years, Arctaris has focused on trying to grow the stock of affordable and market-rate housing across the U.S., particularly in communities outside of major metropolitan areas, Arctaris director Florian Schalliol told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

Several factors drew Arctaris to the Silver Spring hotel, Schalliol said, including market conditions –high interest rates and rising inflation and construction costs — that made it difficult to invest in new housing developments. Schalliol also said starting a residential conversion project at a hotel requires less rehabilitation and construction work than an office building conversion.

Arctaris’ development partner for the project is GoodHomes Communities, a New York City-based real estate investment company that focuses on acquiring hospitality and senior living buildings and converting such facilities into residential buildings, according to the company’s website. In addition, Arctaris is partnering with Los Angeles-based nonprofit Housing on Merit, which will help manage the project, the release said.

“It really took this constellation of different things to make it work, but we’re really happy that we were able to in Silver Spring,” Schalliol said.

According to Schalliol, site work at the former hotel will likely commence later this year and the firm is expecting the construction and rehabilitation to take up to a year and a half before the building will be ready to lease.

Schalliol noted Arctaris recently started construction on a hotel conversion project in Baltimore with GoodHomes. The Baltimore project will convert the former Embassy Suites, which closed during the pandemic, into a 303-unit multifamily development.