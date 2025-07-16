Bethesda’s Josephine GF bakery to close July 31

Josephine GF, an artisanal gluten-free bakery and café in downtown Bethesda, will be closing July 31, the eatery said Tuesday in a social media post.

The bakery at 4927A St. Elmo Ave. in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle neighborhood said in the post it has decided not to renew its lease after nearly three years in Bethesda.

“Our last days at this location are approaching … and while it’s hard to say goodbye, we are so proud of everything we’ve built — with YOU,” the bakery said on social media.

While Josephine GF offers an array of gluten-free and vegan baked goods, such as bread loaves, buns, croutons, cookies and brownies, it is mostly known for its gluten-free waffles that come in a variety of sweet and savory options. The bakery also serves baguette sandwiches, coffee drinks and snacks to go.

- Advertisement -

Josephine GF was founded and is run by Bethesda resident Jean-Charles Essame, who opened the bakery in October 2022. The idea of opening the bakery, which is named after his daughter, stemmed from his wife’s gluten intolerance and wanting to offer people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities a place to enjoy baked goods, Essame told Bethesda Today in November 2022.

The bakery said on social media Tuesday that over the past few years it has welcomed customers from across the country, including guests from Miami, New York, Los Angeles and Alaska. In addition, the bakery was recognized as the “Best New Gluten-Free Bakery” in Bethesda Magazine’s 2024 Best of Bethesda.

“We are deeply proud to have brought high-quality, gluten-free pastries and baked goods to the table — always crafted with care, precision, and purpose,” the bakery said on social media Tuesday.

The bakery said it is actively looking for a new space but did not specify where that would be.

In addition, the bakery owners said they are open to new business and partnership opportunities such as recipe licensing, local or national franchising, commercialization of Josephine’s gluten-free flour mixes, or even acquisition of the brand.

Until July 31, the bakery will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.