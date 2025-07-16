$15M to be spent on safety improvements for New Hampshire Avenue

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced a $15 million project on Tuesday to expand safety features on New Hampshire Avenue, including wider sidewalks and updating and adding crosswalks. [NBC4]

Capital Bikeshare costs will increase Aug. 1

Using public bikes available around Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., metro area will be more costly starting Aug. 1. Annual memberships, individually and for the corporate level, as well as monthly and day passes will all become more expensive. [Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service saves resident stranded by flooding

MCFRS crews responded to a call at 6:25 p.m. Monday to rescue a person stuck in a vehicle in around 2 feet of water near Leisure World in Silver Spring. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high near 89. Chance of thunderstorms and then heavy rain.

