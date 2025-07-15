Woman caught on camera vandalizing Tesla in Walter Johnson High School parking lot

A woman was caught on video vandalizing a Tesla car in the Walter Johnson High School parking lot in Bethesda. Police are seeking information about the incident. [NBC 4]

Montgomery County could host state cannabis incubator

The Montgomery County Economic Development Corp. has reapplied to host Maryland’s cannabis incubator after a previous project planned for Baltimore was cancelled by Gov. Wes Moore (D). [Washington Business Journal]

Documentary features MCPS pickleball players in China

A new documentary about “pickleball diplomacy” features Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) student athletes on a foreign exchange trip in China to play the sport and learn more about Chinese culture. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather:

Partly sunny, with a high near 88; chance of showers and thunderstorms

