Woman caught on camera vandalizing Tesla in Walter Johnson High School parking lot

A woman was caught on video vandalizing a Tesla car in the Walter Johnson High School parking lot in Bethesda. Police are seeking information about the incident. [NBC 4]
Montgomery County could host state cannabis incubator
The Montgomery County Economic Development Corp. has reapplied to host Maryland’s cannabis incubator after a previous project planned for Baltimore was cancelled by Gov. Wes Moore (D). [Washington Business Journal]
Documentary features MCPS pickleball players in China
A new documentary about “pickleball diplomacy” features Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) student athletes on a foreign exchange trip in China to play the sport and learn more about Chinese culture. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather:
Partly sunny, with a high near 88; chance of showers and thunderstorms
In case you missed it:
Montgomery Parks seeks input on museum honoring Rachel Carson
From Olney to the Nationals: James Wood is a rising star
Tasty Tidbits: Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria now open at Bethesda’s Westbard Square