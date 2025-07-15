Political Notes: Trone, Perez endorse Glass for county executive

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) announced two big-name endorsements of his county executive candidacy on Monday: Former U.S. Rep. David Trone of Potomac, founder and co-owner of Total Wine & More, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez of Takoma Park.

“[Glass] understands that when businesses thrive, our community grows stronger,” Trone said in a press release. He represented Maryland’s Sixth District, which includes part of Montgomery County, in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2019 to 2025. “Evan is the only candidate for County Executive who has demonstrated an ability to support businesses of all sizes while strengthening workers’ rights.”

Perez, who served as a senior adviser to former President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs from 2023 to 2025, was a member of the County Council from 2002 to 2006. Perez also served as labor secretary under former President Barack Obama.

“Evan Glass is the effective, progressive leader we need right now to fight against the extreme agenda in Washington that is hurting our community and our country,” Perez said in the news release. “His ability to work with community members, labor organizers and business leaders means that everyone will have a seat at the table.”

- Advertisement -

Glass is running to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is facing his final two years in office due to term limits. Voters passed a term-limit referendum in November that amends the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich’s second four-year term ends in 2026.

Other frontrunners in the 2026 race include Glass’ fellow councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large).

Friedson receives first labor endorsement from firefighters union

Friedson received the first labor endorsement of the 2026 county executive race when the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1664 union, which represents the county’s career firefighters and paramedics, announced its support Friday.

“Andrew understands that true public safety starts with fully staffed fire stations, well-equipped crews, and the efficient delivery of emergency services,” IAFF Local 1664 President Jeff Buddle said in Friday’s press release. “We need a County Executive committed to prioritizing initiatives that modernize our fire and rescue services while significantly improving the working conditions for our firefighters and paramedics.”

Friedson expressed his gratitude for the endorsement and emphasized its significance in the press release.

“Our first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” Friedson said in the press release. “As County Executive, I will always stand with our firefighters and paramedics, ensuring they have the resources, support, and appreciation they deserve for the sacrifices they make every day.”

Jawando announces major union endorsement

On Monday, Jawando announced the endorsement of the Philadelphia/Baltimore/Washington Laborers’ District Council (PBWLDC), an affiliate of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA). PBWLDC represents over 13,000 members, including the county’s sanitation workers and construction laborers building the Purple Line.

“The PBWLDC has a long and positive history of working with Will Jawando in his role as At-Large Councilmember,” PBWLDC Business Manager Ryan Boyer Sr. said in the press release announcing the endorsement.

Boyer noted that Jawando was a lead sponsor of council legislation that updated the county’s prevailing wage ordinance and “included modifications critical to LiUNA and its contractors.”

- Advertisement -

“I am committed to ensuring our infrastructure projects pay prevailing wages, respect union labor, and create good-paying, safe jobs,” Jawando said in the release. “Montgomery County’s strength lies in its working families—and together, we will fight for economic fairness, and dignity for every worker.”

14 early voting sites for 2026 election slated for approval



The County Council is expected to approve 14 early voting sites for the 2026 primary and gubernatorial elections as part of its consent agenda when it meets Tuesday.

On June 16, the Montgomery County Board of Elections unanimously voted to recommend 14 early voting sites for the 2026 election for approval by the council. These sites include:



• Activity Center at Bohrer Park, Gaithersburg;

• Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center, Rockville;

• Nancy H. Dacek Community Recreation Center, North Potomac;

• Damascus Community Recreation Center, Damascus;

• Isiah ‘Ike’ Leggett Executive Office Building, Rockville;

• Germantown Community Recreation Center, Germantown;

• Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center, Chevy Chase;

• Mid-County Community Recreation Center, Silver Spring;

• Potomac Community Recreation Center, Potomac;

• Marylin J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, Burtonsville;

• Sandy Spring Volunteer Fire Department Station 4, Sandy Spring;

• Silver Spring Civic Building, Silver Spring;

• Wheaton Community Recreation Center, Wheaton; and

• White Oak Community Recreation Center, Silver Spring.

According to state law, Montgomery County is required to have 13 early voting centers based on its population of registered voters and is allowed to have one additional center if the location is mutually agreed upon by the elections board and the council.

In a letter to the council, elections board President David Naimon said board members chose the same sites that were used in the 2024 presidential election.

“Allowing voters to return to the same locations where they voted during the last election facilitates voter turnout,” Naimon said.