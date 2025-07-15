Landscapers, environmentalists divided over proposed exemption to MoCo gas-powered leafblower ban

More than 50 community members and business representatives packed Montgomery County Council chambers in Rockville on Tuesday to share their views during a public hearing on a proposed exemption to the county’s gas-powered leafblower ban for qualifying professional landscapers.



Speakers were mostly split, with about half urging the exemption in support of local landscaping businesses, and the other half opposing it on environmental grounds and due to noise concerns.

The council passed legislation in 2023 banning the use and sale of gas-powered leaf blowers. A ban on sales took effect July 1, 2024, and a ban on use of the equipment went into effect July 1.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), the sole councilmember to vote against the 2023 bill, introduced a bill last month to provide an exemption to the county’s upcoming ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

- Advertisement -

The use ban exemption proposed by Albornoz would exclusively apply to qualifying professional landscaping companies for use of gas-powered leaf blowers between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, limiting use to weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The legislation would have a sunset date in 2028.

Supporters of the legislation said Tuesday that the exemption would help small landscaping businesses adjust to the change. Landscaping businesses that are licensed to operate in the county would qualify.



“We’re here today to ask for a compromise, as the battery technology is simply not there for landscape contractors to do our work in the fall,” said Paul Kolanowski, the owner of Kollins Landscaping in Olney. “[Electric] blowers only run for about 40 minutes, powered by two or three heavy batteries and then need to be recharged over and over again. We’re asking for just three months of the year, while using battery equipment for the other nine.”



But those opposed said the exemption would negate the positive impacts of the ban, which is considered a noise ordinance and an environmental protection measure.

“Just because the White House takes active steps to undo past legislation that protected both worker safety and our environment, does not mean that you have to follow its lead on a local level,” said Darian Unger, chair of the Montgomery County Sierra Club. “Montgomery County is supposed to be different. We shouldn’t act that way. In one direction lies progress, and the other direction lies backsliding.”

The goal of the exemption, according to a council legislative staff report, is to allow professional landscapers more time to use gas-powered leaf blowers before transitioning due to the limitations and expense of battery-powered leaf blowers.

“People’s disposable incomes have gone down. [Contract] renewals are significantly down, and the fall season is the busiest for these landscaping professionals,” Albornoz said when introducing the bill last month. “And as we have seen, in some part because of tariffs, the cost of electric commercial-powered leaf blowers was already expensive and is now even more so.”

Elrich was skeptical of the need for Albornoz’s bill when asked about it during a virtual media briefing last month.



“If anybody can afford to pay for an extra battery, it’s the large companies that do landscaping,” Elrich said. “This should not be a barrier to being able to comply with the law. Battery-powered alternatives are now reliable and more affordable.”

Keith Bowman, president of horticultural services and business development at McHale Landscape Design, which is based in Clarksburg, said his company wants to comply with the ban and understands the benefits of switching to electric leaf-blowing equipment. However, he said the change would cost his company hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is why he supports the amendment.

“We need more time,” Bowman said. “We’re going to comply with this law, and we want to eventually be a 100% electric blower company. It’s just a burden that we have right now.”

- Advertisement -

Julie Kuhlman, owner of Kuhlman Lawn Service in Poolesville, expressed a similar sentiment.

“The cost for my company to build out a building to safely store batteries, buy the blowers and all the batteries required is over $100,000,” Kulhman said. “This is not the only increase small businesses have faced in this calendar year alone. Property tax increases, minimum wage, utilities and goods have all increased.”

But not all landscapers support the exemption. Kris Colby, owner of Backyard Bounty, a Silver Spring-based landscaping company, said the business has been able to successfully use electric leafblowers instead of gas.

“While the technology is most certainly not perfect and works primarily on a very small scale with the kind of work that we do, it was absolutely the right thing to do,” Colby said. “The environmental reasons to switch are well known and certainly available.”

Kit Gage, advocacy director of Friends of Sligo Creek, an organization that supported the initial ban, said the council needs to consider the environmental and health impacts resulting from allowing professional landscapers to continue to use gas-powered equipment.

“From an environmental and climate perspective, we should be seeking to limit the use of blowers in general, but particularly dirty, noisy gas blowers,” Gage said. “Byproducts of inefficient internal combustion engines and particulates [are] inhaled and ingested by workers, children and everyone else. There can be reasons to move leaves around but minimize that activity and do it safely.”

A council Transportation and Environment Committee work session on the legislation is scheduled for July 28. A full council vote on the proposal has not been scheduled.