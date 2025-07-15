Bill cracking down on illegal house parties passes in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that aims to crack down on illegal parties in neighborhoods by applying stricter regulations and increasing fines for commercial events held at private residences and other venues.

The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7), will impose greater penalties on commercial parties that are unlicensed and unpermitted.

Unlicensed commercial parties caught the attention of local lawmakers last year after residents complained about several pool parties held without permits at mansions in the county. Some of these events involved the unlicensed sale of alcohol, hookah and marijuana.

At one event held over Memorial Day weekend in 2024, public safety officials estimated that about 1,000 people attended a “Wet Dreams” pool party at a Potomac residence, creating parking chaos and traffic issues in the neighborhood.

“This is targeting commercial parties,” said councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6), who leads the council’s Economic Development Committee that revised the bill. “This is not targeting quinceañeras, sweet 16 parties, personal weddings. We’re not talking about that.”

The bill will “prohibit an unlicensed party for gain or profit to which the general public is admitted with certain exceptions,” and would establish a penalty for unlicensed parties that are being run for profit, according to the council staff report.

The penalty will increase to a fine of up to $5,000 under the legislation. The penalty is currently $500, which Luedtke said has not deterred unlicensed party organizers that find the events to be financially lucrative enough to justify the threat of penalty.

“We had some tools available, they just weren’t functioning right in terms of both deterrence and enforcement,” Luedtke said Tuesday. “Increasing the fines and tailoring this the way we did gives us a better strategy for managing these events.”

Swag, the group that organized the 2024 “Wet Dreams” party, has continued to advertise events on social media and Eventbrite, but the location of most of the parties listed in recent months is Prince George’s County.

Luedtke said she had heard from county law enforcement that some organizers have cancelled parties in Montgomery County due to the threat of the pending legislation, even though it hadn’t passed yet.

“We are not going to disrupt the neighborhoods, we are not going to disrupt life, and we are not going to have commercial house parties in residential zones in Montgomery County,” Luedtke said.

The “Wet Dreams” party caused a stir on social media as well, with community members complaining that they were unable to leave or enter the neighborhood in their cars because of the crowd. Some residents told Bethesda Today after the party that they had witnessed illegal drug use and fireworks, and heard conversations implying sex work was occurring at the party.

It is unclear from social media how much it cost to attend, but partygoers were able to purchase cabanas with liquor bottle service and hookah for between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on the number of people in their group and choice of liquor, according to advertisements posted by event organizers.

The rise of these events in the county has led to increased patrols and surveillance by the county government and police force, some of which has been reported to be successful in shutting down events.