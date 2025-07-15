Displaced federal workers to be given preference in MoCo government hiring

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that will allow the county to give preference to displaced federal workers applying for county government jobs, and will help ease the process of filling those personnel vacancies, according to its sponsors.

The bill is a reaction to mass layoffs of federal workers in the region since January by the Trump administration. The legislation will go into effect immediately after it is signed into law by County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is expected to sign it, and will sunset one year after the date of signing.

The legislation was sponsored by council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and co-sponsored by President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large).

“This is about protecting our community, honoring the legacy, the talent, the contributions of hard-working federal workers who have been unfairly and, in my view, illegally fired,” Jawando said prior to Tuesday’s vote.

Jawando, along with councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large) and Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), is running for county executive in the 2026 election.

To qualify for the preferential treatment, federal workers must be county residents who lost their jobs with the federal government on or after Jan. 1, and who can demonstrate a loss of income because of their separation from federal employment.

The legislation will ensure that any displaced federal worker who applies and meets the qualifications for a county position would receive an interview prior to other candidates, according to Jawando. Federal workers who apply but aren’t qualified for a specific job would not receive preference in the hiring process.

Thousands of county residents have lost their federal jobs since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, though exact numbers are not available. According to Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, $7 billion in wages are paid to 230,000 federal civilian employees in Maryland every year. About 23% of those workers, or 54,000, live in Montgomery County. These numbers do not include military members or federal workers with security clearances. From March to May alone, 8,500 Marylanders lost federal jobs, according to Lierman.

Currently, the Montgomery County Office of Human Resources website shows 57 active job postings for vacancies within the county government.

Existing county law allows preference to be given to certain groups during hiring processes. These groups include veterans and people with certain disabilities. An amendment to Jawando’s original proposal passed as part of the legislation will ensure applicants eligible for veteran or disability status benefits still retain top preference above federal workers.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) said prior to Tuesday’s vote that while he supported the legislation, he wanted to recognize that community members who work in the private sector are also impacted by job losses due to federal changes.

“[We need] to make sure that we send a message to all of our county residents that are losing employment right now as a result of the federal reductions in our nonprofit-sector federal contractors, we are open for business for everyone,” Albornoz said.

He also noted there could be some difficulties as the preference policy is implemented, which he experienced as a department head when the county began giving preference to disabled applicants and veterans.

“The execution of that was bumpy, and there was some miscommunication, and it was just not as smooth as it could have been,” Albornoz said. “I have a great deal of confidence in the Office of Human Resources, but I would encourage them … if they need additional assistance and resources to implement this new policy with fidelity, they should not hold back, because we want to make sure we do this right, and that we don’t create more problems than we are trying to solve.”

Kate Greenberg, a scientific researcher laid off in February from her position at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, said during a press conference introducing the bill in March that legislation like Jawando’s is important to ensure former federal workers and their families can remain in the community.

“My firing wasn’t just personal. It affects many more than just me. It left an already overstretched team scrambling. It disrupted work that could impact public health, and it threw my family into uncertainty,” Greenberg said. “Unfortunately, I’m not alone in this. There are thousands of brilliant and highly skilled workers now on the job market.”