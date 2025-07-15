From Bethesda Magazine: Chevy Chase’s BirdSong joins the NW D.C. food scene

“Get the white curry and the ribs” is a suggestion that diners in the D.C. area will likely hear as word gets around about BirdSong, a Thai restaurant that opened in Chevy Chase, D.C., in May. Restaurateur Aaron Gordon, who owns neary restaurant Little Beast, partnered with self-taught chef Kitima Boonmala in this venture, which also features desserts by Little Beast pastry chef Naomi Gallego and a superb cocktail list on which Thi Nguyen, the mixologist at D.C.’s Moon Rabbit, consulted.

“You don’t find white curry much, except in people’s houses,” says Boonmala, reminiscing about a dish from her childhood in Ayuttaya, Thailand, a city north of Bangkok where her family ran a noodle shop. “It was considered a special occasion curry, like if someone’s kid is becoming a monk or someone is getting married. People make it less and less, which is why I want to bring it back.” The curry is a faintly beige color and not super spicy like some of the green, yellow and red Thai curries that American palates have become acquainted with, she says. Her white curry is replete with shrimp, braised pork belly and tender bamboo shoots, the coconut milk-based sauce emboldened with a paste made from makrut lime leaves, lemongrass, shrimp paste and shallots. Its trace of heat comes from adding chiles to the pork’s braising liquid, not to the curry paste.

Restaurateur Aaron Gordon (left) partnered with chef Kitima Boonmala to open BirdSong. Photo credit: Brendan McCabe

I sampled the dish in a tasting before the 76-seat restaurant opened. The fare included two kinds of delicate steamed dumplings ($12), one stuffed with pork and shrimp and nestled in a pool of black vinegar, soy sauce and chile oil, the other filled with shrimp, chicken and shiitake mushrooms and served with a spicy sauce of sriracha, sesame oil, Thai chiles and cilantro. Tender, meaty grilled pork ribs were marinated in soy sauce, roasted, tossed with nam tok (lime juice, fish sauce and chiles) and topped with toasted rice powder and a profusion of fresh mint, Thai basil and cilantro ($16). Boonmala also offered a side dish (called an enhancement on the menu) often found on Thai tables: an over-easy fried egg dressed with Thai chiles, fish sauce, lime juice and scallions ($8).

Boonmala, 42, came to the U.S. from Thailand in 2008 intending to go to university and work in nonprofits but wound up in the restaurant business, working as a server at Alfie’s, a Thai pop-up in D.C., and then as a cook at Ellē restaurant in D.C. Encouraged to strike out on her own by the chefs she worked for, Boonmala started Toh Roong (Night Market), taking over the kitchen at Little Beast—across the street from BirdSong—for late-night Sunday noodle pop-ups, where flavor-packed boat noodle soup ($24) with braised beef and meatballs was a hit. “Everyone loved the food, so a partnership made perfect sense,” says Gordon, 51. “There’s no Asian food in this neighborhood, so when the Blue 44 space became available, we jumped on it.”

- Advertisement -

The 3,000-square-foot space has an eight-seat bar and a covered terrace that seats 22. Teamed with Gallego, whose sweet offerings include dark chocolate Thai chile flan ($13) and yeast doughnuts with toasted sesame sugar and Hojicha tea caramel sauce ($11), don’t be surprised if this BirdSong flies to the top of the charts.

BirdSong, 5507 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington, D.C., 202-204-2356, birdsongthai.com

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.