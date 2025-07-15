Former B-CC teacher lawsuit alleging false accusations of racism underway

A Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School teacher’s lawsuit alleging he was falsely accused of racism began Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville with the teacher’s lawyer arguing it was a case of “shoot first and ask questions later,” during Monday court proceedings.

Daniel Engler, who taught at the Bethesda school for 18 years, and his attorney David Wachen filed a defamation complaint in August 2023 concerning a February 2023 incident against B-CC Principal Shelton Mooney and the Montgomery County school board, seeking $75,000 in damages, according to the complaint. Engler now teaches at Walt Whitman High in Bethesda.

According to the complaint, Engler was trying to keep students in their assigned seats on Feb. 8, 2023, in an effort to help him their names in his health class for 10th graders. Two students later reported to an administrator that Engler said if they didn’t sit in their assigned seats, he wouldn’t be able to tell them apart, which they believed he said because they are Black, according to Engler’s complaint.

Engler denies “saying what the students alleged or making any type of racial comment,” the complaint said.

- Advertisement -

Two days later, Mooney sent a communitywide letter calling the interaction a “hate-bias incident.”

“A teacher said to several African American students that he was unable to distinguish them from other African American students in the classroom,” Mooney wrote in the letter. “This is unacceptable and harmful behavior not in alignment with our school or districtwide values of respect and inclusivity.”

The lawsuit alleges Mooney didn’t offer Engler an opportunity to be heard or provide notice to Engler that the letter would be sent to the school community.

Although Engler wasn’t named in the community letter, the lawsuit argues he was “readily identifiable” as evidenced by the community reaction to the letter, including the B-CC student newspaper The Tattler reaching out to Engler about the interaction.

The lawsuit also alleges Mooney hasn’t followed policies and procedures for other incidents at the school that could be considered hate bias incidents, including students reporting concerns of antisemitism following comments from a teacher in 2022.

In July 2024, a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge denied a motion from lawyers representing Mooney and the school board to dismiss the case.

Monday’s jury trial began with opening statements from Wachen and Mooney’s lawyer, David Kaminow, and witness testimony from a student who was in the class at the time of the alleged incident.

Wachen said during opening statements that Engler was falsely accused of saying something he didn’t, claiming Mooney made up the quote in the community letter that alleged Engler said he would be unable to tell African American students apart. Those actions ruined Engler’s reputation and career, Wachen said.

Engler was on medical leave from fall 2023 until fall 2025, when he returned to teaching for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) at Walt Whitman High, according to a recent email to Bethesda Today from Engler.

- Advertisement -

Wachen said during court proceedings that Engler told the students he didn’t want to mix them up or call them by the wrong names during the Feb. 8, 2023, interaction. After the students raised the complaint, Vickie Adamson, the B-CC vice principal at the time, spoke to seven students about the incident, including one of the students who reported it.

In an email to MCPS officials presented as evidence on Monday, Mooney said students reported that Engler made a comment about being able to tell the students apart and that he didn’t want to hear complaints about how he was racist, which Wachen disputed Engler had said. Wachen also said, at that point, Mooney hadn’t talked to the students who made the complaint.

On Feb. 9, according to court proceedings, Adamson and another school administrator met with Engler, during which Wachen said Engler denied the allegations of racism. Mooney’s lawyer, David Kaminow, said during court proceedings that Engler didn’t deny the allegations during the meeting and didn’t provide his side of the story, instead asking how the administrators would prove that the allegation happened.

Engler was put on paid leave Feb. 10, 2023, the same day Mooney sent out the community letter about the incident, according to court proceedings. Engler returned on the following Monday but didn’t teach. Instead, an MCPS staff member discussed the incident with students, during which some students defended Engler. Students also argued with the students who reported the incident, according to witness testimony from a student who was in the class at the time.

According to court proceedings, Engler was also investigated in May 2022, after he said a slur for African Americans as part of a quote from Muhammad Ali during his class, but wasn’t disciplined, Wachen said.

Kaminow argued that incident began a contentious relationship between Engler and the B-CC community, after which students would come into Engler’s classroom to confront him about the incident. Kaminow alleged Engler was often dismissive of the students who confronted him, instead of providing an educational moment about what happened.

Kaminow also argued during opening statements that Mooney and Adamson did what they were told and supposed to do, including investigating the incident by interviewing students, contacting supervisors in MCPS and having at least nine other MCPS staff members review the email announcing the incident. Kaminow said the email was meant to convey the gist of the situation and didn’t name Engler.

A now 17-year-old former BCC student who was in the class at the time of the 2023 incident testified that Engler said he made a comment about being able to tell the students apart but he didn’t mention the students’ race. The student, who is half-white and half-Black, said she didn’t think Engler said anything racist or racially insensitive during his class and didn’t think there was discrimination or unacceptable behavior during the incident.

According to court proceedings, the student also wrote in an affidavit that Engler may have made a comment about him not wanting the incident to have racial implications, but the student said during testimony that Engler didn’t say that.

The trial is expected to continue throughout this week, with more witness testimony from B-CC students and staff members.