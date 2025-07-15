10 things to do in Montgomery County this week

Here are our top picks for the week, plus a look-ahead events calendar for July and August as seen in Bethesda Magazine. Need even more options? Check out our roundup of free outdoor movies and free outdoor concert series list.

Wednesday: Live from the Lawn: JigJam

7:30 p.m.

The Gudelsky Gazebo, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

The next act in Strathmore’s weekly free outdoor concert series is JigJam, a group that mixes Irish folk music with bluegrass. Strathmore provides dining options including a barbecue tent and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. RSVPs are encouraged, so the venue can make notifications in case of bad weather or other updates.

Thursday-Sunday: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Various showtimes

Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney

Beginning Thursday, Olney Theatre Center will be running The Synetic Theater’s production of the William Shakespeare classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Tickets are limited for the opening night shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The theater will host a matinee at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices range from $49 to $101.

Thursday: Peter Wood Magic Show

2-3 p.m.

Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library, 900 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring

Peter Wood, “Collector of the Impossible,” will perform a magic show on the third floor of the library in downtown Silver Spring. Space is limited and free tickets will be distributed before the show.

Thursday: Live from the Lawn — Cool Concerts for Kids: Old Time Music & Dance Party

7 p.m.

The Gudelsky Gazebo, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

Becky Hill and Rachel Eddy will perform Appalachian old-time music and dance for this week’s edition of Strathmore’s Live from the Lawn series. Strathmore provides dining options including a barbecue tent and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream. RSVPs are encouraged, so the venue can make notifications in case of bad weather or other updates.

Thursday: ‘Hook’ Screening

6-10 p.m.

850 Festival St., Rockville

Twinbrook Quarter, a mixed-use complex, is hosting a free screening of the 1991 movie Hook on its lawn under the stars. Food will be provided by Rocklands Barbecue.

Friday: B5 Concert

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Bethesda Theater, 7719 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

This R&B boy band is made up of five brothers, just like the Jackson 5 — which was a big influence on the band members. In the 2000s, the band’s song “Get’cha Head in the Game” was included on the soundtrack for the Disney movie High School Musical. The band also contributed the song “Shining Star” to the soundtrack for the Hannah Montana movie.

Friday-July 27: Footloose the Musical

Buffet at 6 p.m., performance at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; buffet at noon, performance at 2 p.m. Sundays

Parilla Performing Arts Center, 51 Mannakee St., Rockville

Montgomery College’s theater program is staging Footloose the Musical as the 48th edition of its Summer Dinner Theatre. Tickets are $30 for the performance, and $72 for the show and buffet access.

Saturday: Yoga at Brookside Gardens

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Tea House, 1800 Glenallan Ave, Silver Spring

Brookside Gardens will host morning yoga taught by Tanory Ateek at its Japanese Tea House. Admission is $14 and registration is required. No walk-ins accepted.

Saturday: Montgomery Mall chess lounge opening

Noon – 5 p.m.

Westfield Montgomery, 7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Saturday will be the debut of Montgomery Mall’s new chess lounge. The initiative is led by Chess Alliance, a collaboration of local chess nonprofits, and the lounge will host free instruction, open-play areas, tournaments, and guest appearances from chess masters. These events will take place every Saturday through Sept. 20.

Sunday: Dinosaur Jr.

6:45 p.m.

The Fillmore, 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring

Don’t forget your earplugs if you go to The Fillmore Silver Spring to see these notoriously loud alternative rockers. Known for their noisy, distorted guitar sounds and singer J Mascis’ drawling vocals, Dinosaur Jr. was an influence on many ’90s-era grunge bands. Co-headlining is Ellicott City’s Lindsey Jordan, who goes by Snail Mail and plays guitar-driven indie rock.

Max Schaeffer is Bethesda Today’s summer intern. Stephanie Siegel Burke also contributed to this story.