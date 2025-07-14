Two teens charged in connection with three armed robberies at Bethesda liquor store

Two teens are facing multiple armed robbery charges following their arrest Thursday afternoon by Montgomery County police as the pair allegedly were attempting to steal money from the cash register at Geste Beer & Wine store in downtown Bethesda, the department said Monday in a news release.

The release did not identify the teens, their ages or where they are from. After their arrest, investigators connected the teens to two other robberies last week at the store, the release said.

The suspects were charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of robbery each, according to police. After their arrest, the teens were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services. They are being held at a youth facility.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were patrolling the 4800 block of Edgemoor Lane when they saw two boys who matched the description of suspects in robberies reported at the store on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the release. When officers entered the store at 4801 Edgemoor Lane, the suspects allegedly were attempting to steal from the cash register and were subsequently arrested.

Knowing that the store had been targeted before, members of the 2D CBD team stayed nearby on proactive patrol. The team noticed something amiss, and interrupted a robbery in progress on July 10. The involved juveniles were arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery… https://t.co/MoyTspGpDM — 2D Commander (@2dCommander) July 14, 2025

Commander Amy Daum wrote on social media that officers were patrolling the area around the store because they knew it had been targeted earlier in the week.

The prior robberies at the store occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.

On both occasions, police said, the suspects allegedly threatened an employee of the store with an “implied firearm,” stole money from the cash register and then left the scene.

After those two robberies, detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the store and the nearby Bethesda Metro station, the release said. Detectives were then able to determine a description of the suspects. The release did not include those descriptions.