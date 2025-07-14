Rockville man allegedly filmed teen in changing room faces child sex abuse, pornography charges

A Rockville man arrested in May for allegedly recording a video of a teen girl in a store dressing room at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall was arrested again Friday following an investigation and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and the manufacturing, distribution and possession of child pornography, Montgomery County police said Monday in a press release.

Police said Javier Armando Pastran Morales, 32, is being held without bond. In addition, detectives are concerned that there may have been other incidents allegedly involving Morales.

A public defender for Pastran Morales did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment Monday evening.

A 32-year-old Rockville man is being held without bond following an investigation that began after he was arrested for allegedly recording a teenage girl inside of a department store changing room.#Arrest #MCPD https://t.co/HL2aKALg7C pic.twitter.com/TYUsNlLg0X — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 14, 2025

Pastran Morales was initially arrested May 15 after officers responded to a report of a “suspicious situation” at the mall on April 17, the release said. According to police, a 15-year-old girl had reported that a man was recording her in the changing room at the Urban Outfitters store.

Police said officers investigated and later identified Pastran Morales as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with peeping Tom and visual surveillance in a private area, according to the release.

During the arrest, officers seized Pastran Morales’ cell phone and later obtained a search warrant to examine it, police said. On the device, detectives allegedly found child sexual abuse material as well as videos of him engaging in sexual activity with a small dog and other photos.

According to digital court records, after the first arrest, Pastran Morales was released the following day on a $3,000 unsecured personal bond. He is scheduled to go on trial for the charges Aug. 2.

Pastran Morales was arrested again on Friday and charged with 24 counts of distribution of child pornography, four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, sex abuse of a minor and manufacturing child pornography, all of which are felonies, according to digital court records. He also faces 24 counts of possession of child pornography, which is a misdemeanor.

Pastran Morales is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville.

County detectives are encouraging anyone with information about Pastran Morales or the case to call at 240-773-5400. Tipsters can remain anonymous and visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website or call 1-866-411-8477.