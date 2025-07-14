Montgomery Parks seeks input on $8M museum honoring Rachel Carson

Montgomery Parks is seeking input from the community on the creation of a museum honoring biologist and naturalist writer Rachel Carson, who lived in Silver Spring.

The Springsong Museum, a Silver Spring-based nonprofit, is seeking to fund and build a museum honoring Carson. The museum will be located at Burnt Mills East Special Park adjacent to the Northwest Branch Trail on Colesville Road in Silver Spring, and will repurpose the county’s historic 1929 Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) water filtration facility building, according to the parks department. The project is estimated to cost a total of $8 million, according to museum planners who are fundraising for the development.

The unoccupied red brick building is owned by Montgomery Parks and located within the park, just north of University Boulevard. The now-vacant structure was part of a water filtration system operated by WSSC from the 1930s to the early 1960s. Montgomery Parks will lease the building to the museum.

An online survey from Montgomery Parks asks county residents to share their thoughts on the planned museum. The survey will close Aug. 15.

- Advertisement -

Carson, whose 1962 book Silent Spring alerted the world to the danger of pesticides, lived most of her adult life in Silver Spring and, briefly, in Takoma Park. However, the only structure in Montgomery County dedicated to Carson’s legacy is her last home, at 11701 Berwick Road in Silver Spring, though it’s not regularly open to the public. Carson was 56 when she died in 1964 of complications from breast cancer.

According to the parks department, the museum will “foster a connection to the natural world, reflecting Carson’s enduring message of environmental stewardship.”

The museum planners told Bethesda Magazine in 2024 that they intend to use Carson’s life and philosophy as inspirations to explore ideas of connection and wonder through exhibits, gardens and programs for all ages. The space would highlight the Native American history of the location, the old mill that used to grind grain there, the relationship with a nearby African American community before desegregation, and the clean-water heritage of the site.

Montgomery Parks has cooperated with Springsong to refine the project scope and design elements through the planning process. Springsong is working on advanced design and applying for county permits, according to the parks department.

Springsong introduced its concept plan to Montgomery Parks in 2022. The plan was reviewed and refined through the county’s Parks Concept Review process and was approved in the fall of 2024. The museum’s final plan will be subject to the Planning Board’s approval in 2026, with construction anticipated to begin in 2027.

Montgomery Parks will continue to coordinate with Springsong through regulatory reviews, the park permit process, and project construction, according to the department. Springsong anticipates completing design and permitting over the next year, with construction to follow pending approvals and funding. Springsong will be fully responsible for fundraising, design, construction and operation of the museum.

“Carson’s themes of connection and allowing space for awe in our lives … was just too great and too powerful of a message not to celebrate and jump into, and especially that she lived all over this part of the county,” Rebecca Henson, an environmental policy analyst who lives in Silver Spring and is leading the work to launch Springsong, told Bethesda Magazine in 2024.

Bethesda Magazine freelance writer David Montgomery contributed to this story.