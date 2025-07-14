Tasty Tidbits: Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria now open at Bethesda’s Westbard Square

Bethesda’s Westbard Square shopping center gained a new restaurant last week following the opening of Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria, a Bethesda-based Italian restaurant serving pizza, pasta and small plates, the restaurant said Friday in a social media post.

The restaurant at 5306 Zenith Overlook held a soft opening on Tuesday, offering a free meal for each patron, according to a Tuesday social media post.

The Westbard location is the pizzeria’s second in the county and joins Silver & Sons BBQ, Starbucks and Tatte Bakery & Café at the Bethesda shopping development. The eatery’s other location is in the Wildwood Shopping Center at 10257 Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda.

Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria offers a variety or red sauce and white pizzas, such as the Norma, with mozzarella, ricotta and eggplant; the ‘Nduja, with salami calabrese, pancetta, soppressata and stracciatella cheese; and the Inverno with goat cheese, mozzarella, brussels sprouts, caramelized onions and herbs. Gluten free pizzas are also available for an additional $4. The pizzeria also sells salads, pasta, mussels dishes and small plates including arancini and eggplant parmesan. Sandwiches are available during lunch hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, according to its website.

Carmen’s Italian Ice in Rockville to be open 24 hours on National Ice Cream Day

In celebration of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, Carmen’s Italian Ice & Café in Rockville will be open for 24 hours with small custards priced at $4 all day, the shop said on social media.

Carmen’s also has shops in Clarksburg, Gaithersburg, Kensington and Olney, but the National Ice Cream Day deals are only at the Rockville location.

Anyone who purchases a $4 custard from the Rockville eatery on Sunday will have a chance to win prizes such as a party cooler, gift cards worth up to $100, as well as Carmen’s merchandise, according to a Carmen’s social media post.

From midnight to 8 a.m., the shop is offering the “Stuff your Stanley” special where customers can bring a clean insulated cup to the shop and fill it with Italian ice for $10. After that, from 8 a.m. to noon, the store will have “Ice Cream for Breakfast” and donut ice cream sandwiches will be available, according to the social media post.

PLNT Burger offering plant-based crab cakes until September

The ‘Happy Crabby Sandwich,’ a plant-based crab cake sandwich, will be at both Montgomery County PLNT Burger locations until Sept. 1, according to a press release from the restaurant. The limited-time sandwich item stems from a partnership with PLNT Burger and Mind Blown, a woman- and family-owned plant-based seafood company from Virginia.

The Happy Crabby consists of Mind Blown’s plant-based crab cakes tossed in Old Bay-inspired seasoning and served with lettuce, tomato, pickles and house-made tartar sauce on a toasted bun, the release said.

PLNT Burger’s Happy Crabby Sandwich is available at all the eatery’s locations until Sept. 1. Photo credit: Courtesy of PLNT Burger

“This crispy, tangy bite of summer is everything,” Spike Mendelsohn, co-founder and culinary director of PLNT Burger, said in the release. “We love teaming up with Mind Blown™ to serve up flavor that’s fun, planet-friendly, and totally craveable.”

The item returned to PLNT Burger menus on June 8 to commemorate World Oceans Day and support the Coral Restoration Foundation, according to the release. It is the third year in a row the sandwich is available.

In addition to two county locations in North Bethesda and Silver Spring, the Bethesda-based eatery will also offer the sandwich at its locations in Washington, D.C.; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; and Virginia.