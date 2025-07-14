MCPS to simplify process for school improvement planning  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is streamlining the school improvement planning process for the coming school year by simplifying how administrators detail their proposed steps to address academic achievement and school quality, according to district staff.

“Continuous improvement really does need to become the theme of Montgomery County Public Schools,” Superintendent Thomas Taylor told the county school board during a presentation Thursday on school improvement planning. “We do a lot of things very well, but there are an infinite number of areas where we can continue to grow.”

All MCPS school leadership teams must develop plans annually which outline data, goals and strategies for how schools will make improvements in areas such as academic achievement, according to MCPS.

The current process produces “large, detailed and clunky” plans that can be difficult to process, Taylor told the board.

“School improvement plans ran as long as 17 pages, [in a ] 12-point, single-spaced font — really intense documents that really weren’t very useful to our school teams, hard to read by the community, hard to digest by the community, and not really well understood by our staff teammates,” Taylor said.

Instead of a multipage plan, MCPS principals and central office staff members developed a one-page document that aligns with the 2025-2030 strategic plan for the district and the Maryland School Report Card, according to Nicole Walker, principal of Westland Middle School in Bethesda. The Maryland School Report Card measures school performance using a rating scale of one to five stars, alongside other metrics.

There are two versions of the one-page document: one format for elementary and middle schools and another for high schools, according to the MCPS presentation.

The document for elementary and middle schools is divided into four primary sections: English language arts academic achievement, math academic achievement, progress in English proficiency for Emergent Multilingual Learners and school quality and success. Each section includes areas for schools to input data, goals and strategies to make improvements.

Screenshot of school improvement planning document for elementary and middle schools. Photo credit: MCPS

The high school document also includes sections on academic achievement and school quality. High school leadership staff would pick two to three categories from the Maryland School Report Card, which include topics such as graduation rate and English and math proficiency, to cover both academics and school quality. Staff would develop goals, target data and monitoring data for each category, according to the presentation.

Screenshot of school improvement planning document for high schools. Photo credit: MCPS

Several school board members praised the decision to overhaul the improvement planning process. Vice President Grace Rivera-Oven said the change was “brilliant” because it brought cohesiveness to school improvements, a sentiment echoed by school board member Rita Montoya.

“I’ve been at a lot of different schools with a lot of different administrators,” Montoya said during the meeting. “And in my experience, these improvement plans have varied just across the board. … I appreciate the systemwide standardization of … the plan and the approach and the template, understanding that each school will then tailor their goals based on what their students and their school needs.”

The school improvement plans, which are due by Sept. 15, will be available to the public and posted on the websites of MCPS and the individual schools. The new planning process will also include a “monitoring plan,” which won’t be available to the public but will further detail student data and include quarterly updates that MCPS cross-functional teams can use to hold schools accountable, according to the presentation. Cross-functional teams are groups of specialists that will be assigned to school clusters, a new concept Taylor introduced in the fiscal year 2026 MCPS operating budget.

“We’re intentionally trying strategies, assessing whether those are effective … and then making data-driven and informed next steps,” Angelica Rivas-Smith, principal of Olney’s William H. Farquhar Middle School, told the board. “And ideally, we would do that multiple times during the school year, instead of waiting until December to find out if they worked.”