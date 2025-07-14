Former WMAL broadcaster John Lyons, father of two murdered daughters, dies

Former WMAL radio broadcaster John Lyon, whose two young daughters went missing in 1975 after visiting Wheaton Plaza, has died. The search for The Lyon sisters — Sheila, 12, and Katherine, 10 — culminated in 2017, when Lloyd Lee Welch pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony murder, though their bodies were never found. [WTOP]

Three injured in stabbing in Cloverly

Montgomery County police are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured Saturday in the Cloverly neighborhood of Silver Spring. [WJLA]

Silver Spring family ‘grateful’ toddler survived fall from 15th-floor balcony

Family members of a 2-year-old boy who survived a fall from the 15th-floor balcony of their Silver Spring apartment say his survival is “literally a miracle.” [Fox5 News]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87; showers, thunderstorms likely

