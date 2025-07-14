Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Former WMAL broadcaster John Lyons, father of two murdered daughters, dies

Three injured in stabbing in Cloverly; Silver Spring family ‘grateful’ toddler survived fall from 15th-floor balcony

By Julie Rasicot
July 14, 2025 7:21 a.m.

Former WMAL radio broadcaster John Lyon, whose two young daughters went missing in 1975 after visiting Wheaton Plaza, has died. The search for The Lyon sisters — Sheila, 12, and Katherine, 10 — culminated in 2017, when Lloyd Lee Welch pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony murder, though their bodies were never found. [WTOP]

Three injured in stabbing in Cloverly

Montgomery County police are investigating a stabbing that left three people injured Saturday in the Cloverly neighborhood of Silver Spring. [WJLA]

Silver Spring family ‘grateful’ toddler survived fall from 15th-floor balcony

Family members of a 2-year-old boy who survived a fall from the 15th-floor balcony of their Silver Spring apartment say his survival is “literally a miracle.” [Fox5 News]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87; showers, thunderstorms likely

Sponsored
