Council to decide whether to give county hiring preference to federal workers

The Montgomery County Council will vote on proposed legislation Tuesday that would give displaced federal workers hiring preference when applying for county government jobs. The bill is a reaction to mass layoffs of federal workers in the region since January under the Trump administration.



The council also will vote on proposed regulations for commercial parties held at private residences in the county.

Community members will have the opportunity to weigh in during the council’s public hearings on a variety of topics, including a proposal to provide a temporary exemption for professional landscapers from the county’s gas-powered leaf blower ban that went into effect July 1.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Federal worker hiring preference

The council will vote on a bill that would allow the county to give preference to displaced federal workers applying for county government jobs, and would help ease the process of filling those personnel vacancies, according to its sponsors.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and co-sponsored by President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Kristin Mink (D-Dist. 5) and Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large).

To qualify, federal workers would have to be county residents who lost their jobs with the federal government on or after Jan. 1, and who could demonstrate a loss of income because of their separation from federal employment.

According to Jawando, the legislation would ensure that any displaced federal worker who applies and meets the qualifications for a county position would receive an interview prior to other candidates. Federal workers who apply but aren’t qualified for a specific job would not receive preference in the hiring process.

Existing county law includes a precedent to give preference to certain groups during hiring processes. These groups include veterans and people with certain disabilities.

If passed, the bill would go into effect immediately after it is signed into law by County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and would sunset one year after the date of signing.

Commercial party regulations

The council will vote on a bill that aims to crack down on illegal festivities in county neighborhoods by applying stricter regulations and increasing fines for commercial events held at private residences and other venues.

The legislation, sponsored by councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7), would impose greater penalties on commercial parties that are unlicensed and unpermitted.

Last year, unlicensed commercial parties caught the attention of local lawmakers after residents complained about several pool parties held without permits at mansions in the county. Some of these events involved the unlicensed sale of alcohol, hookah and marijuana.

At one event held over Memorial Day weekend in 2024, public safety officials estimated that about 1,000 people attended a “Wet Dreams” pool party at a Potomac residence, creating parking chaos in the neighborhood.

The bill would “prohibit an unlicensed party for gain or profit to which the general public is admitted with certain exceptions,” and would establish a penalty for unlicensed parties that are being run for profit, according to the council staff report.

The proposed penalty would be a fine of up to $5,000. The penalty is currently $500, which Luedtke said has not deterred unlicensed party organizers that find the events to be financially lucrative enough to justify the threat of penalty.

Public hearing on gas-powered leaf blower exemption

The council will hear from constituents during a public hearing on a proposed exemption to the county’s gas-powered ban for qualifying professional landscapers.

The council passed legislation in 2023 banning the use and sale of gas-powered leaf blowers. A ban on sales took effect July 1, 2024, and a ban on use of the equipment went into effect July 1.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large), the sole councilmember to vote against the 2023 bill, introduced a bill last month to provide an exemption to the county’s upcoming ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

The use ban exemption proposed by Albornoz would exclusively apply to qualifying professional landscaping companies for use of gas-powered leaf blowers between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, limiting use to weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The legislation would have a sunset date in 2028.

The goal of the exemption, according to a council legislative staff report, is to allow qualifying professional landscapers more time to use gas-powered leaf blowers before transitioning due to the limitations and expense of battery-powered leaf blowers.

“People’s disposable incomes have gone down. [Contract] renewals are significantly down, and the fall season is the busiest for these landscaping professionals,” Albornoz said when introducing the bill. “And as we have seen, in some part because of tariffs, the cost of electric commercial-powered leaf blowers was already expensive and is now even more so.”

Elrich was skeptical of the need for Albornoz’s bill when asked about it during a virtual media briefing last month.



“If anybody can afford to pay for an extra battery, it’s the large companies that do landscaping,” Elrich said. “This should not be a barrier to being able to comply with the law. Battery-powered alternatives are now reliable and more affordable.”

