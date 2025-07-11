Trial of former FBI agent accused of rape to continue next week

Testimony in the trial of former FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia of Gaithersburg on multiple rape and assault charges is expected to continue next week.

One of the three women who have accused Valdivia of sexual assault testified Thursday, and another was expected to testify Friday. Valdivia may also take the stand, according to his attorney.

Wednesday afternoon marked the start of the jury trial for Valdivia, who was arrested by Montgomery County police in Greenbelt in November and charged with 19 counts, including eight counts of second-degree rape, 10 counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of sextortion. Valdivia has been suspended from the FBI Washington Field Office since his arrest.

On Wednesday, attorneys and state prosecutors presented their opening statements. His attorney, Robert Bonsib, said in opening statements that the sexual acts were consensual and the three women who came forward about their experiences with the FBI agent voluntarily met with him on multiple occasions. On Thursday, a 21-year-old Virginia woman took the stand to recount how Valdivia “overstepped many boundaries” before he allegedly raped her in October 2022.

Prosecutors with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Valdivia “preyed on, isolated and sexually assaulted” the women at his parlor — located first in Potomac and then in a Gaithersburg office building — under the pretense of offering modeling opportunities and free tattoos. The women were between 18 and 21 years old.

Valdivia’s arrest occurred after two women came forward to police accusing him of rape in February and August 2024. The women had made contact with Valdivia through Instagram under a page with the name DCFineLineTattoos, county police said during a November press briefing after his arrest. Valdivia ran the tattoo operation under the alias “Lalo Brown” but also used the name “L. Boogie” to represent a photographer and “Dr. Tiffany Kim” as a supposedly well-connected head of a modeling agency called The Adult Asian Network.

During Wednesday’s opening statements, Bonsib said it was “no question” that Valdivia had used the aliases and met with the women, but argued he did not force or threaten the women during the alleged sexual assaults. Bonsib also noted that after a photography shoot where one woman was allegedly assaulted, she penned an email to Dr. Tiffany Kim thanking her for the opportunity for the shoot and stating she enjoyed the “soothing and relaxing” environment.

Bonsib asked the jury to consider that Valdivia is not on trial for “failures in his morality” but to determine whether he had done anything criminally wrong.

According to prosecutors, Valdivia lured the two women who initially came forward to his tattoo parlor with the promise of a free tattoo and an opportunity to model for Kim’s agency. After receiving tattoos from Valdivia, prosecutors said the women were directed to communicate with Kim, whom they believed was a woman, about scheduling test and photo shoots with a photographer named L. Boogie. During those shoots, prosecutors allege Valdivia took photos of the women and then sexually assaulted them individually on separate occasions, videotaped the acts and presented the women with fraudulent modeling contracts.

After news reports of Valdivia’s November arrest, a third woman came forward in December, alleging that Valdivia also raped her in October 2022. At the time of the alleged assault, prosecutors said, the woman was 18 and was a senior in high school.

Thursday’s testimony was primarily focused on the third woman. In addition to her testimony, her twin sister and former high school counselor also took the stand Thursday.

During Thursday’s trial, the woman said that soon after she turned 18, she wanted to get a tattoo on her wrist of her grandmother’s initials. She said she was named after her grandmother. The woman said she came across Lalo Brown’s tattooing Instagram page after a friend posted a photo on the social media site of a tattoo she got with her mother and tagged the tattoo account.

The woman then messaged Brown’s account and set up a tattoo appointment in August 2022. The woman said a friend accompanied her to the appointment and they drove to Brown’s tattoo parlor, which was inside a shopping strip in Potomac. She described Brown as “bigger than her” and wearing a beanie, glasses and a blue face mask upon meeting him.

While she received a tattoo during that visit, the woman said Brown made remarks about her friend, complimenting her looks, and spoke with them about modeling tattoos for him in exchange for a free tattoo. She noted that they told Brown he did not check her ID or ask her to sign any documentation for the tattoo.

Some days after receiving the tattoo, the woman testified that Brown messaged her on Instagram about setting up another appointment for her to get a free tattoo in exchange for modeling the tattoo for his Instagram account. The woman said the appointment, set for early October 2022, was at the same Potomac tattoo parlor and she went alone.

During the appointment, the woman said that as Brown was preparing the stencil for the tattoo, he was “insistent” that she remove her shirt for the tattoo. The tattoo was a flower design that she wanted on her left ribcage.

When she did remove the shirt, along with a bra, the woman said Brown taped cotton rounds onto her nipples. At this point, the woman said she was “terrified” of Brown and felt she “had to do what she was told.” She noted that during the tattooing, Brown said he was 28 years old, though she thought he appeared older because her older sister was the same age.

After the tattoo, the woman said she believed Brown would take some photos of her tattoo afterwards. However, she said he instructed her to sit on a couch in the parlor and remove her pants. The woman said Brown then took photos of her “as he pleased,” and she believed she had to do whatever he said to get out of the situation quickly.

As the shoot continued, the woman said Brown “overstepped all of her boundaries.”

When the photoshoot was completed, Brown “came onto” her, the woman said, picked her up and began kissing her. At that point, the woman said she thought she could not get out of his hold, and he proceeded to perform oral sex on her. After a few minutes, she said, Brown stood up and removed his pants.

The woman said she put her hands in front of her and repeatedly told Brown, “I can’t do this.” However, he continued. She said she remembers Brown saying “just the outside” before he penetrated her.

As Bonsib cross-examined the woman, he emphasized several times that she had made the decision to go to the parlor and the same tattoo artist despite saying earlier in her testimony that she was not completely satisfied with the first tattoo. He also questioned why she did not immediately report the alleged sexual assault to police and had waited to come forward.

The woman said she had seen reports about Valdivia’s arrest and that county detectives were looking for other possible victims. She said coming forward to police was an “opportunity for justice.”

Bonsib also focused on the timeline of the appointment and the woman’s claims that she was immediately uncomfortable in Brown’s presence. He said that after the tattoo, she “could have offered to pay him” if she felt uncomfortable.

“There’s probably a lot of things I could have done,” the woman replied.

Who is Eduardo Valdivia?

Valdivia was indicted in mid-January by a Montgomery County Circuit Court grand jury on eight counts of second-degree rape, 10 counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of sextortion.

The indictment came about two years after Valdivia was acquitted of all charges related to a December 2020 shooting on a Red Line Metro train in Bethesda in which a man was injured. Valdivia, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia worked for the FBI in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas for more than 13 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prosecutors said Wednesday he was a supervisory special agent for the Washington field office’s Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force. In addition, he formerly worked as a public health officer in the county, according to Bonsib.

Bethesda Today reporters Ashlyn Campbell and Ginny Bixby contributed to this report.