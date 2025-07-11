Become a Member
Become a Member
Family & Education

Kensington’s Tim Strachan, UMD broadcaster, dies at 49

Plus: Tractor-trailer crash spills mushrooms on Beltway; Imagination Stage earns national grant

By Ashlyn Campbell
July 11, 2025 9:56 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Tim Strachan, a star DeMatha Catholic High School quarterback who grew up in Kensington, died Tuesday at 49. Strachan became paralyzed from the neck down during his senior year of high school and went on to become a sports broadcaster at the University of Maryland, a motivational speaker and later joined the Federal Communications Commission. [The Washington Post

Tractor-trailer crash spills mushrooms on Beltway 

A tractor-trailer crashed on the Capital Beltway near Interstate 270 early Thursday morning, leaving the tractor-trailer dangling off of a curve on the outer loop of the Beltway. The truck spilled its haul of refrigerated mushrooms along the Beltway, closing the road until about 11 a.m. [WTOP

Imagination Stage earns national grant   

The Imagination Stage in Bethesda was awarded a three-year national grant from the Kaiser Permanente Fund at the East Bay Community Foundation to help bring educational theater across the country. The grant will also help the Bethesda theater reach more children in the Washington, D.C., area. [Montgomery County Media

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 89 degrees

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

MoCo school board appoints Wootton, Blake High principals

Who is running for reelection to the Montgomery County Council in 2026?

MoCo native finishes in top 10 at U.S. Adaptive Open in Rockville

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Get the latest local news, delivered right to your inbox.

Close the CTA

Enjoying what you're reading?

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA