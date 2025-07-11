Kensington’s Tim Strachan, UMD broadcaster, dies at 49

Tim Strachan, a star DeMatha Catholic High School quarterback who grew up in Kensington, died Tuesday at 49. Strachan became paralyzed from the neck down during his senior year of high school and went on to become a sports broadcaster at the University of Maryland, a motivational speaker and later joined the Federal Communications Commission. [The Washington Post]

Tractor-trailer crash spills mushrooms on Beltway

A tractor-trailer crashed on the Capital Beltway near Interstate 270 early Thursday morning, leaving the tractor-trailer dangling off of a curve on the outer loop of the Beltway. The truck spilled its haul of refrigerated mushrooms along the Beltway, closing the road until about 11 a.m. [WTOP]

Imagination Stage earns national grant

The Imagination Stage in Bethesda was awarded a three-year national grant from the Kaiser Permanente Fund at the East Bay Community Foundation to help bring educational theater across the country. The grant will also help the Bethesda theater reach more children in the Washington, D.C., area. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 89 degrees

