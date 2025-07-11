MoCo Ride On buses now free to ride

All Ride On buses, which circulate throughout Montgomery County, are now fare-free for all riders, a change that became effective June 29.

The policy was spearheaded by Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large), who chairs the council’s Transportation and Environment Committee, in partnership with the county’s Department of Transportation.

“Ultimately, this is about making sure that as many people [as possible] can safely travel without having a financial barrier,” Glass told Bethesda Today on Wednesday. “Fare-free buses are the way to go.”

The county faced the process of replacing all of its aging fare boxes, a task that could cost up to $20 million, according to transportation department spokesperson Emily DeTitta. Instead, the department chose to eliminate the $1 fares entirely.

“Most people are riding the bus without paying a fare — that would mean we would not have the revenues to pay back the $19 million,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said during a virtual press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority required services such as the county’s Ride On buses that operate in conjunction with its Metro and Metrobuses to update to a new fare collection system. That system allows riders to tap a credit or debit card instead of having to use a SmarTrip card.

Ride On fares were $2 until the COVID-19 pandemic when bus rides became free temporarily. Following the pandemic, Glass advocated for bus rides to remain free, but compromised with Elrich to reduce pre-pandemic fares to $1. Glass is one of the candidates running to replace Elrich as county executive in 2026.

With fares at that price point, the Ride On bus service was projecting to collect up to $3 million in fare revenue annually despite having close to 20 million riders, DeTitta said. That meant it would take six to 10 years to pay the cost of replacing the fare collection systems.

“While no transit system wants to forgo a source of revenue, going fare-free ultimately made the most sense when leadership weighed the broader impacts,” DeTitta wrote in a statement to Bethesda Today on Wednesday afternoon.

The Zero Fare Initiative will be funded through a combination of funding from the county’s mass transit fund and the state, DeTitta said.

Glass noted that during his first year as a councilmember in 2018, he led the expansion of the county’s “Kids Ride Free” program, which allows students in kindergarten through grade 12 to ride both Ride On and Metrobuses for free with a Youth Cruiser card. The change meant that students could ride for free anytime as opposed to limited hours before and after school.

In the first five months of the expanded program’s implementation, officials said there was a 57% increase in students riding Ride On buses and 51% increase in students riding Metrobuses, according to data from transportation officials.

Glass wrote an op-ed published in The Washington Post in 2021 in which he advocated for fare-free Metro and Ride On buses, touting the benefits of a free transportation system for some of the county’s poorest residents who utilize them. He also referenced potential environmental benefits, stating the county transportation department estimated that making the buses fare-free would reduce vehicle miles traveled by 7 million per year.

“Sometimes we need to help people where they are, and that is quite literally at the bus stop,” Glass said.

Max Schaeffer is Bethesda Today’s summer intern.