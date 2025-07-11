‘Make America break’: McClain Delaney says Trump’s budget reconciliation law will hurt constituents

U.S. Rep. April McClain Delaney (D-Dist. 6) says that while President Donald Trump’s slogan is “Make America Great Again,” his budget reconciliation legislation passed last week by Congress will “make America break.”

“This is the worst piece of legislation I’ve ever seen in my life. Some people called it big and beautiful … but it’s an enormous harm for our country, and it threatens our future,” Delaney, referring to the so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill,” told Bethesda Today in an interview Thursday night. “I think it’s just tragic in a multitude of ways.”

The Potomac resident, who is serving her first term, represents the northwestern portion of Montgomery County and all of Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties in western Maryland.

The legislation, signed into law July 4, will permanently extend tax cuts enacted during Trump’s first term, while increasing spending for national security and deportation of undocumented immigrants. It will also institute controversial cuts in Medicaid, a health insurance program aimed at moderate- and lower-income citizens, and funding changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help pay for the measure.

“The new administration’s policies have hurt every district across the United States, but perhaps none as much as mine,” McClain Delaney, who calls District 6 “a microcosm of America,” told Bethesda Today prior to a town hall session on the legislation held in Germantown.

Delaney noted her district includes a mix of urban and rural communities, and she represents at least 35,000 current and laid-off federal workers as well as people who work in the agricultural industry and blue-collar jobs.



McClain Delaney said that more than 120,000 constituents have contacted her office with concerns and seeking support since Trump was inaugurated. She said that’s three times the number of constituents who have contacted the District 6 office in previous years.

“There’s a ripple effect also on small businesses that are dependent upon contractors, that are dependent upon the government,” McClain Delaney said. “In my district, one in nine families depend on SNAP, and there’s also a real economic impact on the farmers and small grocers who [work with] SNAP programs and get funding matches.”



Inspired by constituent concerns, McClain Delaney hosted the town hall at the Montgomery College Germantown campus for community members to ask questions about how the federal changes may impact them and learn about what local resources are available. Sign-ups for in-person attendance exceeded the capacity of the auditorium, according to McClain Delaney, so the event was also livestreamed.

“We have opened hundreds of constituent cases helping veterans with disabilities and benefits, assisting families with Social Security delays and ensuring no one is left behind,” McClain Delaney told town hall attendees on Thursday. “Every message reminds me what’s at stake.”

McClain Delaney’s event featured Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D) and Attorney General Anthony Brown and was moderated by state Sen. Nancy King (D-Dist. 39).

Impact on local federal workers



Lierman said she has been focusing on understanding and conducting analyses on how reliant the state has been on the federal government for its economy and finding ways to move forward to ensure Maryland can be economically resilient regardless of federal changes.

According to Lierman, $7 billion in wages are paid to 230,000 federal civilian employees in Maryland every year. About 23% of those workers, or 54,000, live in Montgomery County. From March to May alone, 8,500 Marylanders lost federal jobs.

“There certainly is an economic storm at our doorstep, and unfortunately, it’s going to be Marylanders who really shoulder the burden of federal layoffs, reductions in funding and shifts,” Lierman said. “However, there is good news … because we have seen those workers start to shift to the private sector.

Lierman said 4,700 private sector jobs were added in Maryland in May alone, and that Maryland’s private sector is growing faster than that of any other state.

Brown noted the state has joined or led 26 lawsuits against the Trump administration and has won 12 motions for preliminary injunctions against the administration. Following Trump’s election, Brown said he started working with Gov. Wes Moore (D) and members of the General Assembly to establish a federal accountability unit. These lawsuits have ranged from temporary restraining orders on federal agency cuts to challenging the legality of anti-transgender federal actions and new U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) policies.

“We’re protecting constitutional rights, we’re protecting funding streams, we’re protecting transportation,” Brown said. “We refuse to cooperate with ICE [as a condition to] receive federal funding.”

When asked how she works with Republican colleagues on legislation, McClain Delaney, who is a member of the House Committee on Agriculture, told Bethesda Today that she has found common ground with some Republican colleagues who have rural or lower-income constituencies.

“We talk to our colleagues about hungry children, and the impact it is going to have on kids’ development and going to school hungry,” McClain Delaney said. “For a while they did not acknowledge it, but I think they do. They are now starting to realize kind of the blowback [from constituents].”

McClain Delaney told Bethesda Today she is working to find ways to move forward and help her district, though she is realistic about the difficulty of pushing back on Trump administration policies if members of the Republican majority in Congress continue to vote along party lines.

“We’re going to get through this, but it’s going to be choppy. It’s a real storm,” McClain Delaney said. “The best thing I can do every day is tell my constituents to reach out to our office. We are really helping individuals every day. We’re here to help and be a conduit to community resources, whether they be health resources, whether they be housing, whether it’s just helping in terms of navigating a Social Security check.”