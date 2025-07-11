‘Hasty, haphazard, sloppy’: Community meeting raises concerns about plans for alternative education 

A community meeting about Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) relocating an alternative education program from Silver Spring to the Flower Valley and Manor Lake neighborhoods of Rockville became chaotic Thursday night as Rockville residents largely voiced their opposition to the move.

“That is not what we were told,” one audience member in the Flower Valley Elementary School cafeteria called out during the MCPS presentation. “Can we see the data? Since we can get a straight answer?” another one asked.

Dozens of community members from the two neighborhoods were gathered for a meeting hosted by councilmember Natali Fani-González (D- Dist.6), who represents the area, after the community raised concerns for safety and security and for a lack of transparency from MCPS on the move.

“MCPS did not get off to a good start,” Del. Vaughn Stewart (D- Montgomery County), who lives in the neighborhood, said at the Thursday meeting. “It appeared hasty, it appeared haphazard, it appeared sloppy, and that’s not the way that we want this relationship, and this partnership, and this program to start off.”

According to MCPS, one alternative education program in the Blair G. Ewing Center will be moving from 12120 Plum Orchard Drive in Silver Spring to the North Lake Center at 15101 Bauer Drive in Rockville in August. The lease for the Plum Orchard location ended on June 30, and the move to North Lake is expected to be temporary, although MCPS officials couldn’t say Thursday night how long the alternative education program would be housed there. North Lake Center has served as a holding facility in the past for elementary schools.

The Ewing Center also has two programs located at 14501 Avery Road in Rockville. The Avery Road facility is less than two miles from North Lake Center. Peter Moran, MCPS chief school leadership officer, said at the Thursday community meeting that the alternative education program that will move into the North Lake Center serves sixth through 12th grade students who need extra support, including those with behavior, academic and attendance concerns and some who have been involved in serious disciplinary action.

According to Andy Seff, a local resident, MCPS informed the community that the program would be moving into the holding facility in early June. On June 12, a Zoom meeting about the move was held, which Seff said didn’t adequately address questions from the community.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Moran said if answers had been provided when the project was first introduced, some concerns could have already been addressed, and the situation could have been off to a better start.

“Had we had this conversation earlier, I think we would have been able to alleviate a lot of anxiety by providing some clear and transparent information,” Moran said.

Seff told Bethesda Today on the phone Wednesday that many in the community were concerned that the building, a former elementary school, wouldn’t be suitable for the alternative education program and would impact the residential neighborhood.

“We’re concerned that … this is a different type of setting for a program that hasn’t been tried before,” Seff said Wednesday, noting that the Avery Road facility isn’t in a residential neighborhood. “MCPS hasn’t given us any information about the legwork, the planning work that they’ve done to help take this location and make it suitable for a temporary placement of the program.”

According to Moran, there will be roughly 40 students, although numbers fluctuate based on factors such as students returning to their home school or students who need additional resources placed in the program. Class sizes in the program can be as high as nine students to one teacher but are often closer to three to five students per teacher.

Many at the meeting also raised questions about safety and security, since students can enter alternative education programs due to significant disciplinary action that can warrant expulsion.

At Thursday’s meeting, Moran said the North Lake Center was chosen for a variety of reasons. Since it’s a former elementary school, the small classrooms are conducive to the small class sizes in the program, the school is centrally located and it has the capability to undergo security enhancements including internal and external cameras and alarms on all exterior doors, Moran said. The school will have three security staff members and students will be searched as they enter the building, Moran said.

Moran said some of the comments he received from community members about the students in alternative education programs were “pretty disparaging.”

“The idea that all of these children that are coming here have these very extreme disciplinary infractions, or have been involved in the legal system, is inaccurate,” Moran told the group.

Two students who attend alternative education programs through the Blair G. Ewing Center also spoke at the meeting Thursday, sharing that they felt the school gave them a second chance after battling challenges such as addiction.

While some at the meeting said the answers they received Thursday were a good start, Carolyn Rogers, a member of the neighborhood whose children attend Flower Valley, said after the meeting that she didn’t think MCPS adequately answered how their community would be safeguarded.

“I appreciate that there are definitely some good kids, but there are some challenges as well,” Rogers said. “It’s very clear that it’s half baked.”