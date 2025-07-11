County police suspend officer charged with possession of child pornography

A 20-year veteran officer of the Montgomery County Department has been suspended after he was arrested Thursday in Carroll County and charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography, the county police department said Friday in a news release.

The department identified the officer as Sgt. Mark Burhoe and said in the release that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested him.

“The department takes these charges seriously and is cooperating fully with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office,” the release said.

An attorney for Burhoe was not immediately available via digital court records on Friday afternoon.

Burhoe, 47, of Mount Airy, Maryland, has been released from jail after posting a $3,500 bond on Thursday, according to digital court records. A Carroll County District Court judge set a $35,000 percentage bond for Burhoe. According to digital court records, Burhoe is scheduled to be tried beginning Aug. 26 in Carroll County District Court in Westminster.

Court records indicate Burhoe faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a misdemeanor. The offense date was Feb. 14. It is unclear where the child pornography was found in his possession.

Allison Brannon, a media relations specialist for the Carroll County’s Sheriff’s Office, confirmed Friday afternoon in an email to Bethesda Today that a member of the Montgomery County police department was arrested Thursday. However, the office would not be issuing any statements or responding to inquiries regarding the case due to the ongoing investigation, Brannon said.

“These allegations are deeply troubling, and the alleged actions of one individual do not represent the entire department,” Montgomery County police said in the department’s release. “Maintaining public trust remains a priority, and the department is committed to transparency and professionalism throughout this process.”

Montgomery County police said the department would also conduct an internal investigation regarding Burhoe “in accordance with department policy.”