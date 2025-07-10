From Bethesda Magazine: Homegrown support for fired federal workers

If you live in Montgomery County and don’t work for the federal government, chances are you know someone who does—or did. As of 2023, nearly 69,000 county residents, or about 17% of employed civilians, worked for the federal government and more than 48,000 federal jobs were located in the county, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Now many of those jobs are being cut. The Maryland Department of Labor reported that through mid-May, about 3,400 layoffs had been announced in the county at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—which includes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other agencies—and at contractors working for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and other agencies. In response, a coalition of county government and economic development groups formed Mobilize Montgomery, offering resources and job leads to former federal workers and contractors. At the same time, county residents are coming up with creative and practical ways to bolster their neighbors caught in the federal turmoil. Here are some of their stories.

Wellfed: Nourishing federal workers’ next steps

Augusto Cangahuala was reeling from seeing colleagues lose their jobs at the Administration for Children and Families at HHS and considering a retirement incentive package in case the same thing happened to him. That’s when he heard about a March event at an art studio in Chevy Chase being held in response to the job cuts. He sought the company of those who would understand what he was going through. He found a room full of laid-off federal workers who shared a meal, practiced meditation, received tips on job searches and bonded over their common struggles.

“That is powerful, especially at this time when you feel very isolated,” says Cangahuala, 44, who lives in Bethesda. “I [came] out refreshed, inspired, more connected to my community.” A few weeks later, he decided to leave his job on his own terms, he says, “instead of [being] laid off later.”

That gathering at Red Panda Art Studio was hosted by Wellfed. Its slogan, “Nourish your next chapter,” reflects its mission to help fired federal workers and contractors as well as those contemplating other careers. Founders Drew Tye Ruby-Howe and Rebecca Ferguson-Ondrey were probationary employees who were terminated from their positions at the Administration for Children and Families at HHS on Valentine’s Day. Joined by another laid-off colleague, Amanda Welch, 45, of Gaithersburg, they decided to create a service for others caught in the downsizing.

“Our philosophy is that these folks are hungry for support, they’re hungry for guidance, they’re hungry for actionable next steps,” says Ruby-Howe, 38, of Northwest D.C., who started working as a teacher and senior manager at Red Panda a week after she was laid off. “Just knowing that there’s somebody there to take them in and take them on that journey is really important. … We want to focus on leading with wellness.”

Wellfed, a group dedicated to helping laid-off federal workers in the D.C. area, has hosted in-person retreats and virtual workshops focusing on well-being, career transitions and finding support. Photo credit: Courtesy Rebecca Ferguson-Ondrey

The women were well prepared for this new role. They worked in the division of the Administration for Children and Families that managed employees’ learning, development, cultural engagement and well-being.

“As hard and difficult as it was, we knew that what we were experiencing, everyone else would be experiencing,” says Ferguson-Ondrey, 41, of Northeast D.C. “And we also knew that we had the skills and the tools to address what people needed and provide the support that they were craving.”

More than 1,000 federal workers and contractors have participated in Wellfed’s programs, according to the founders. Those include in-person events in the county and elsewhere in the D.C. area, as well as three-times-a-week virtual events, such as Monday meditations, Wednesday workshops in career development and emotional well-being, and Friday resume-writing sessions. Wellfed has enlisted local and national corporate sponsors to donate space or provide monetary support and expertise for the endeavor.

Ruby-Howe and Ferguson-Ondrey say their encounters with these besieged colleagues show how much federal workers have to offer the region and the nation. “How do we help people to pivot and find their professional footing and remain in our area, hopefully, and find new jobs and reclaim control of their life?” Ferguson-Ondrey says. “We cannot afford for this talent and expertise to leave the area.”

The institute’s team offers free 30-minute chair massages to feds. Photo credit: Lisa Helfert

Potomac Massage Training Institute: Easing stress, relaxing the mind

As waves of federal layoffs hit the county, Tam Gelman could detect the rising tension in the mood and muscles of clients at the Potomac Massage Training Institute in Silver Spring.

“Our clinic patrons were either so stressed themselves because they were federal government employees or they had a spouse, a partner, another member of their household who was being subjected to a layoff,” says Gelman, 68, of Laytonsville, the institute’s executive director. “The need just kept surfacing.”

To help federal workers who, for now, may not have the discretionary income to pay for regular massages, the training institute has been offering periodic free sessions. Fieldwork Manager Nicole Teal, 40, of Frederick, Maryland, designed programs featuring 30-minute chair massages plus self-care circles with stretching and mindful breathing exercises, as well as art therapy.

“Anytime we find ourselves under stress, our body is paying a price for that stress the same way we pay for that stress emotionally,” Gelman says. Massages are a tool to help people “relax, rejuvenate and recover from the stress that they’ve been under.”

Potomac Massage Training Institute’s Petra Clinton gives a free massage to a federal worker during a special session in May. Photo credit: Lisa Helfert

One evening in late April, the lights at the institute on Georgia Avenue were subdued and gentle flute melodies played over the sound system as federal workers trickled in to receive massages from institute students Natalie Evans and David Alfaro. Education Director Ellen Olmstead, of Brookeville, offered foot reflexology, a type of massage, and Teal led breathing and stretching exercises.

Natasha Sakolsky hadn’t been able to afford regular massages since she lost her job in February at a federal contractor for USAID—though her regular massage therapist at a different location insisted she come in for a free session right after the layoff. “I’m not used to taking people up on their offers for things, but I feel that I’ve had to in the last few months,” says Sakolsky, 56, who lives in Silver Spring. The April night at the massage institute felt like a moment to “live in the generosity of the community.” When people help in this way, she adds, “it makes it feel like a closer community than sometimes the Washington, D.C., area does. It’s our community, here in Maryland, in Montgomery County, Silver Spring. So that’s nice, too.”

Meredith Carlson Daly, who was notified on April Fools’ Day of her layoff from her job in communications for the All of Us Research Program at NIH, decided to attend that evening even though she doesn’t usually get massages. “Nighttime is the worst for me,” says Daly, of Silver Spring, who worked at NIH for 20 years. “I’m just super stressed at night. Like, how are we going to pay the mortgage? What if? I wake up at night and it’s really hard to go to sleep.”

Daly couldn’t believe the difference Alfaro made with simply the working of his hands. “Honestly, this was so relaxing, I was like, how am I gonna drive home?” she says. “I didn’t realize how much it would help me exhale.” She felt a sense of reassurance: “You’re going to get through this. When he was going down my back, I was envisioning the stress just going, boom, get out of here.”

Certified Financial Planners: Preparing for the transition

Phones started “ringing off the hook” in the offices of financial planners as federal workers facing layoffs or contemplating early retirement deals urgently sought advice, says Bethesda resident Erin Koeppel, managing director of government relations for the Washington, D.C.-based Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Board of Standards. “We all know this from our friends and neighbors—federal workers are worried, they’re scared, they’re anxious.”

Koeppel and her colleagues at the CFP Board—the body that sets national requirements for qualification as a certified financial planner—launched an initiative to help. They tailored two webinars for the situation: one to give planners a refresher on the intricacies of federal pay, benefits, pensions and retirement, and another to provide information directly to federal workers. About 1,500 federal workers registered for the session, and the video had been viewed about 2,500 times by late May, according to the CFP Board.

In addition, the board rallied planners to offer pro bono or reduced-rate services to federal workers. Some 250 planners volunteered nationwide, including several in Montgomery County, according to the CFP Board.

Michelle Muhammed, senior wealth adviser with M&M Wealth Advisory in Silver Spring, says she remembers thinking, Hey, what can I do to be of help? I can use my financial planning expertise.

Nearly a dozen federal workers reached out to Muhammed during the first few weeks of discounted services for federal workers. She offers one hour of pro bono advice, and, if more time is needed, charges $250 an hour after that, a little more than half her standard rate. The CFP Board set a cap of $250 an hour for reduced-rate services.

“There are just so many questions that have been coming up as I’ve been talking to federal workers who are taking advantage of the pro bono and reduced-rate offers, and a big one is just, ‘Are we going to be OK if we can’t find replacement jobs or income?’ ” Muhammed says. “So you model that. … If you model the worst-case scenario, and someone looks OK in the worst-case scenario, then it gives them breathing room.”

Diamond Chaflawee, a certified financial planner with LPL Enterprise in North Bethesda, started working with a federal employee in his late 50s who was bracing for a layoff, and then the dreaded notice actually came. Chaflawee has been helping the man identify risks and strategies that he and his wife could adopt to improve their situation. When the man asked how much he owed the adviser, Chaflawee says he told him to pay whatever he wanted, from nothing to $250 an hour. “It’s very important for everyone to have access to financial knowledge and literacy,” he says, “and I’m happy to provide.”

The good news for federal workers anxious about their finances is that a bit of planning almost always helps, says Karen Schaeffer, co-founder of Schaeffer Financial in Rockville, who helped lead the webinars produced by the CFP Board. “We can improve anything, and sometimes we can really avert disaster,” she says. “It’s always better having gone through a conversation with somebody qualified to give you that advice.”

From left: Eds for Feds’ Tess D’souza-Magee, Kathleen Kelly Halverson and Maureen Salamat work on resumes at a cafe in Olney. Photo credit: Courtesy Kathleen Kelly Halverson

Eds for feds: Updating resumes and boosting spirits

Kathleen Kelly Halverson was already alarmed by the widespread layoffs and wondering how she could help when a close friend texted in early April that she’d just lost her job at the FDA. Halverson’s first instinct was to offer to bring over food, as one does after a death. But she was also thinking more strategically. What could one person do for so many?

“I was like, all right, what skills do I have, how can I help?” says Halverson, 56, an editor for a professional association who lives in Olney. The answer was obvious: Halverson could edit. She came up with a name—Eds for Feds—and posted messages on locally focused Facebook groups offering to help refresh resumes and polish cover letters. Within a few weeks, Eds for Feds was working on more than a dozen resumes and had its first success story: A fired FDA employee from Olney landed a job for a private company, according to Halverson.

“I haven’t seen a resume that’s shorter than four pages,” Halverson says. “A lot of the work is just shortening, shortening, shortening and un-government-speaking the resume so that people in the private sector know what the heck you’re talking about.”

As demand for the free service has grown, Halverson has enlisted about 10 editors and human resources professionals to pitch in. The fed workers say this outpouring of kindness from strangers sustains them as much as the practical assistance.

“Now I have a much-improved resume and [the editors] continue to reach out to me, to check on me and let me know about job opportunities,” says Colleen LoCicero, 61, of Frederick, Maryland, who was let go in April after working at the FDA for more than 27 years. She was a policy adviser at the White Oak campus in Silver Spring who developed drug regulations, regulatory policy and guidance. “It’s really nice and uplifting to hear about the many positive things that people are doing to help us feds who are in this situation right now,” LoCicero says.

Aria Gray considered it a “dream” to pursue a career at HHS, where she was a public health analyst with the Health Resources and Services Administration. She had worked there for nearly four years before being let go in early April. Gray, 37, of Germantown, met Halverson recently for coffee and “talked about my resume in person for about half the time, but also half the time just chatted,” she says. “It was just also a really great way to build community during this time and meet new people and feel supported.”

Halverson has a message for all the laid-off feds she meets: “This is not your end. Take your power back. … Reach out and lean on people because there are so many people right here in the county who want to help.”

Jewish Federation of Greater Washington: Emergency funds for families

Gil Preuss knew the abrupt federal downsizing would blow a hole in household budgets as families scrambled to make alternative plans. The CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, based in North Bethesda, was reminded of another recent collective emergency—the COVID-19 pandemic. During COVID, the federation created a fund for rabbis to distribute to families in need. Preuss and the leadership of the federation adopted a similar plan in response to the layoffs.

“We wanted the rabbis to know that if there was a need, that there would be support, and for people to know that there’s a place that they [could] go to” for help, Preuss says.

The federation set aside $100,000 for the fund, with up to $1,500 per person to be used for food, rent, the mortgage, utilities and any other necessities. As of late May, about $62,500 had been distributed to families in the region, according to the federation. “If it gets used up, then we’ll provide more resources,” Preuss says.

The fund helped a household in Potomac where a federal worker was suddenly laid off after 25 years. “With no severance and mounting bills, the weight of uncertainty began to feel overwhelming,” Preuss says, reading from one rabbi’s report on the case.

Rabbi Uri Topolosky of Kehilat Pardes, the Rock Creek Synagogue in Rockville, says the financial assistance is an essential part of a broader embrace of federal workers in his congregation. Out of some 100 households in the congregation, about 25 include federal workers or contractors who face pressure and uncertainty even if they haven’t been laid off, according to Topolosky. In addition to weekly Zoom calls for federal workers and family members to share worries and see that they’re not alone, synagogue members have been helping with errands and providing meals to these families. Topolosky has given funds from the federation to three families hit by layoffs.

Kehilat Pardes is a relatively young community, Topolosky says, with lots of young children, and families are preoccupied with maintaining stability and normalcy at home even as work lives are overturned. He wants federal workers looking for new jobs to feel they have enough support to take the time to find another opportunity worthy of their expertise and talent.

“Especially for young families,” Topolosky says, “these are scary times.”

