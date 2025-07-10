Police identify man who died in Rockville apartment shooting

Montgomery County police have identified Vincent De Porres Young II, 38, of Rockville as the man who was found fatally shot June 14 in a Rockville apartment building, police said Thursday in a statement.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and no suspect is in custody, the statement said.

According to radio transmissions and county police, officers from Rockville and the county as well as Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly before 8 a.m. June 14 to a call for a welfare check at an apartment building in the 600 block of Blandford Street.

Officers found De Porres Young with apparent gunshot wounds in an apartment, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled the death as a homicide, according to police.

The apartment building is in a neighborhood near Richard Montgomery High School.

The incident was the second to occur in that area that week and was the third reported shooting in Rockville in a four-day span.

A GoFundMe has been created to cover funeral, memorial, and cremation expenses by Lynn Young, who wrote that De Porres Young was a “very kind and selfless man. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need, even to the point of giving you the shirt off his back.” As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $450 of the $5,735 goal.