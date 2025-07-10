MoCo school board appoints Wootton, Blake High principals  

The Montgomery County school board unanimously approved the appointments of several principals on Thursday, officially filling the leadership roles at Thomas S. Wootton High and Twinbrook Elementary schools in Rockville, James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring and Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

Thomas S. Wootton High School

The board appointed Wootton High School acting principal Joseph Bostic to serve as the principal

The former principal of Wootton High, Douglas Nelson, was placed on leave in December, following outcry from students and community members over a lack of substantial change after incidents of anti-Black racism at the school. Nelson is serving as coordinator for the Recovery and Academic Program, which helps students address academic needs and substance use challenges, according to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

Bostic, who formerly served as the principal intern at Northwood High School in Silver Spring, was named acting principal for the school in December.

- Advertisement -

According to MCPS, Bostic has worked for the district for nine years as a teacher, team leader, content specialist, assistant school administrator and assistant principal. Bostic was also named the 2021 MCPS Teacher of the Year.

James Hubert Blake High School

The board appointed Ahmed Adelekan, the current principal of Benjamin Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville, to serve as the principal of James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring.

Adelekan has worked for MCPS for 13 years as a special education teacher, assistant school administrator and assistant principal, according to MCPS.

Shanay Snead, the former principal of Blake High, announced May 22 that she would be leaving to serve as the principal of North Bethesda Middle School, according to the Blake High student newspaper, The Blake Beat. The school board approved Snead’s appointment to the middle school on May 22.

Twinbrook Elementary School

Monica Kellner was appointed by the school board to serve as the principal of Twinbrook Elementary School in Rockville. Kellner has served as the acting principal of the school since the fall.

Kellner has worked with MCPS for 20 years as a teacher, resource teacher, staff development teacher, assistant school administrator, assistant principal and principal intern.

Whetstone Elementary School

The school board appointed Edith Lee to serve as the principal of Whetstone Elementary School in Gaithersburg. Lee has worked with MCPS for the past 18 years as a teacher, resource teacher, assistant principal and principal intern at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring, according to MCPS.