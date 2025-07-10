MoCo native finishes in top 10 at U.S. Adaptive Open in Rockville

Potomac native Ford Martin recalls standing about 18 feet away from his last hole on the Woodmont Country Club golf course on Tuesday, knowing he needed to sink one of his next two putts to qualify for the final day of the 2025 U.S. Adaptive Open on Wednesday at the Rockville Club.

He made it in one, ensuring a Montgomery County native would participate in all three days of the fourth annual U.S. Golf Association’s international tournament for golfers with disabilities, which was being held at Woodmont for the first time.

On Wednesday, Martin completed his ongoing recovery from a slow start on Monday by putting together his best round yet: shooting a total of 70 for two strokes under par and tying for 10th place among the 73 men who competed.

“I pride myself on staying in the fight and being able to grind as much as I can,” Martin, 32, told Bethesda Today after walking off the course to raucous applause from family and friends Wednesday afternoon.

Olney’s Jack Bonifant, the other county native who had participated in the tournament, improved by 6 strokes on his second day, but missed the cutoff by 10 strokes.

England’s Kipp Popert comfortably claimed the men’s overall title for the third straight year, shooting 24 strokes under par over three days. Kim Moore of Battle Creek, Michigan, won the women’s overall title at 16 strokes over.

The tournament welcomed golfers with a range of disabilities from around the world. The golfers competed for an overall event championship as well as championships in disability categories including coordination impairment, intellectual impairment, lower limb impairment, multiple limb amputee, seated players, short stature, upper limb impairment, and vision impairment.

Martin, who grew up in Potomac and now lives in Nashville where he works in commercial real estate, competed in the coordination impairment category. He was born with bilateral neurogenic club feet, a condition that required four surgeries on each foot and to have his ankles surgically fused. As a result, his ankles are fixed at 90-degree ankles and can’t move from side to side or up and down.

Martin uses orthotic devices to support his ankles and prevent him from falling over his toes, which would angle downward without them.

Martin’s wife, Luille, and other friends and family followed him through the course Wednesday, wearing baseball caps that read “Redford,” which is Martin’s middle name, and included a drawing of his mustache under the name.

“It was so cool, I definitely feel like I have to play better with the entourage following along,” Martin said. “Especially my wife, my caddie’s wife and my good friend from high school’s wife are all pregnant, so they were out here with their bellies in the sun. I had to put on a show for them a little bit.”

The Woodmont experience

Champions Popert and Moore said Wednesday that Woodmont’s course and amenities were some of the best they had experienced for adaptive golf. The tournament will be back at Woodmont in 2026.

“It is by far the most accessible golf course I’ve ever played,” said Popert, who has cerebral palsy and has undergone at least 10 surgeries on his feet and legs. “My foot’s been so sore, [and] I could drive the buggy [golf cart] nearly up to the green. They didn’t leave any stone unturned.”

Woodmont golf director David Dorn told Bethesda Today on Monday the course was renovated to ensure that it was fit to host an inclusive tournament.

“What we did is make the tee boxes just flow into the fairways, we made all the greens and bunkers accessible, we widened fairways,” Dorn said.

For Martin, using amenities including the club’s jacuzzi and cold plunge helped his feet and legs recover after playing.

“I was a little sore when I got up in the morning, this morning and yesterday, but again we have access to the gym here at Woodmont. I’ve been able to get in there and stretch and feel good by the time we tee off,” said Martin, who stayed in his childhood home in Potomac during the tournament.

The tournament reached new milestones this year thanks to a partnership with Deloitte, a multinational professional services network, according to U.S. Golf Association Officials. For the first time this year, tournament organizers were able to subsidize the cost of players’ travel as well as arrange the broadcast of two hours of the final day live on NBC’s Golf Channel.

Players and fans say they see plenty of room for more growth for the U.S. Adaptive Open next year at Woodmont and other clubs where it may be held.

Shane Neumann, 48, a coach of adaptive golfers in Sarasota, Florida, was at the course supporting some of his players who were participating. He said he would like to see the tournament provide a purse for the winner, in addition to paying travel expenses for players. The U.S. Golf Association allocates a purse of more than $20 million for the U.S. Open.

“I didn’t like the fact that the pros were getting [a] $20 million [purse] and these guys were having to pay to play,” Neumann said.

Neumann also thinks adaptive players should have the opportunity to qualify for the U.S. Open, but said one barrier that needs to be removed is the requirement that most players walk the course.

“A lot of the [Professional Golfers’ Association] players are still publicly shaming these guys, not personally, but subtly, saying, ‘Well, I don’t believe golf carts should be allowed in the PGA.’ That just keeps a lot of people from ever having an opportunity,” Neumann said.

Players can currently use a golf cart at the U.S. Open with a disability exception, but Neumann said the rule still stigmatizes the process.

Neumann and Moore, the women’s champion said they’d like to see entire U.S. Adaptive Open covered live on the Golf Channel.

“I think we should be getting coverage for all the rounds. I know it’s going to be something that people would watch,” Moore said.

Martin said it was incredible to have coverage by the Golf Channel, which aired an interview with him on Monday evening. He said his family met a man from Baltimore who was watching him play Tuesday morning and the man said he was born with one neurogenic club foot. The man had woken at 5 a.m. to drive to Rockville to watch Martin play after seeing his segment on the Golf Channel.

“I thought that was the coolest thing ever,” Martin said.

Max Schaeffer is a Bethesda Today summer intern.