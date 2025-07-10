Microsoft layoffs hit Rockville videogame developer ZeniMax

ZeniMax Media, a Rockville-based video game developer, is expected to lose about half, or 194, of its employees due to Microsoft Corp.’s plans to lay off 9,000 people from its workforce. Microsoft acquired ZeniMax for $7.5 billion in 2021. [Washington Business Journal]

Kensington mother of three dies in Wheaton pedestrian collision

Blanca Elida Parada Del Cid, 47, a mother to three sons in Kensington, is one of two Montgomery County women to die in a pedestrian collision this week after she was hit while crossing Veirs Mill Road near Galt Avenue on Sunday night. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized to raise money for her funeral and her children. [NBC 4]

MoCo asks residents how it can improve community health

Montgomery County is hosting two community meetings to discuss with residents how it can improve community health. The second and final virtual meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Those interested can register at this link. [WJLA]

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy with a high near 85 degrees and rain storms likely.

In case you missed it:

