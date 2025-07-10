Attorney for FBI agent accused of raping women at tattoo parlor argues acts were consensual

A defense attorney for former FBI agent Eduardo Valdivia of Gaithersburg who stands accused of raping three young women at his tattoo parlors in 2022 and 2024 argued Wednesday that the sexual acts were consensual during Valdivia’s trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

In an opening statement Wednesday afternoon in the Rockville court, Robert Bonsib, Valdivia’s attorney, told the jury that the three women who came forward about their experiences with the FBI agent voluntarily met with him on multiple occasions.

However, prosecutors with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said Valdivia “preyed on, isolated and sexually assaulted” the women at his parlor — located first in Potomac and then in a Gaithersburg office building — under the pretense of offering modeling opportunities and free tattoos. The women were between 18 and 21 years old.

While communicating and interacting with the women, Valdivia used multiple aliases such as “Lalo Brown” to communicate with the women on social media and email, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said Valdivia, who had served as an FBI agent for 13 years, was “trained in deception.”

Wednesday afternoon marked the start of the jury trial for Valdivia who was arrested by Montgomery County police in Greenbelt in November, and charged with 19 counts, including eight counts of second-degree rape, 10 counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of sextortion. Valdivia has been suspended from the FBI Washington Field Office since his arrest.

The trial began Monday with two and a half days of jury selection and is expected to end July 18.

Valdivia’s arrest came after two women came forward to police accusing him of rape in February and August 2024. The women had made contact with Valdivia through Instagram under a page with the name DCFineLineTattoos, county police said during a November press briefing after his arrest. Valdivia ran the tattoo operation under the alias “Lalo Brown” but also used the name “L. Boogie” to represent a photographer and “Dr. Tiffany Kim” as a supposedly well-connected head of a modeling agency called The Adult Asian Network.

During Wednesday’s opening statements, Bonsib said it was “no question” that Valdivia had used the aliases and met with the women, but argued he did not force or threaten the women during the alleged sexual assaults. Bonsib also noted that after a photography shoot where one woman was allegedly assaulted, she penned an email to Dr. Tiffany Kim thanking her for the opportunity for the shoot and stating she enjoyed the “soothing and relaxing” environment.

Bonsib asked the jury to consider that Valdivia is not on trial for “failures in his morality” but to determine whether he had done anything criminally wrong.

According to prosecutors, Valdivia lured the two women who initially came forward to his tattoo parlor with the promise of a free tattoo and an opportunity to model for Kim’s agency. After getting their tattoos from Valdivia, prosecutors said the women were directed to communicate with Kim, whom they believed was a woman, about scheduling test and photo shoots with a photographer named L. Boogie. During those shoots, prosecutors allege Valdivia took photos of the women and then sexually assaulted them individually on separate occasions, videotaped the acts and presented the women with fraudulent modeling contracts.

After news reports of Valdivia’s November arrest, a third women came forward in December, alleging that she was also raped by Valdivia in October 2022. At the time of the alleged assault, prosecutors said, the woman was 18 and had just graduated from high school.

Prosecutors alleged Wednesday that evidence, such as photos and videotapes that Valdivia allegedly took of the sexual assaults would not be available to view during the trial because he “got rid” of it before his arrest.

The three women are expected to testify during the trial, prosecutors said. Witness testimonies are expected to begin on Thursday.

Who is Eduardo Valdivia?

Valdivia was indicted in mid-January by a Montgomery County Circuit Court grand jury on eight counts of second-degree rape, 10 counts of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of sextortion.

The indictment came about two years after Valdivia was acquitted of all charges related to a December 2020 shooting on a Red Line Metro train in Bethesda in which a man was injured. Valdivia, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia worked for the FBI in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas for more than 13 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prosecutors said Wednesday he was a supervisory special agent for the Washington field office’s Violent Gang Safe Streets Task Force. In addition, he formerly worked as a public health officer in the county, according to Bonsib.

Bethesda Today reporters Ashlyn Campbell and Ginny Bixby contributed to this report.