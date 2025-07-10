Who is running for reelection to the Montgomery County Council in 2026?

With the Maryland gubernatorial primary less than one year away, races for local offices are heating up, offering the possibility that the membership of the Montgomery County Council could look very different by the end of 2026.

Three councilmembers are running in the June 23, 2026, Democratic gubernatorial primary to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is amid his final two years due to term limits. Voters passed a term-limit referendum in November that amends the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026. Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) and Evan Glass (D-At-large) are all seeking the nomination.



With three councilmembers so far giving up their seats to run for county executive, the race for the council is producing an influx of new candidates, particularly for the four at-large seats representing the entire county.

Bethesda Today reached out to current councilmembers and reviewed state filings to round up a list of confirmed candidates so far:

At-large

Current at-large council members:

Gabe Albornoz: unconfirmed. The two-term councilmember and Kensington Democrat did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bethesda Today concerning whether he’ll run again. He does not have an active campaign fundraising committee account, according to state filings.

Evan Glass: not running. The Silver Spring Democrat, who is in his second term, will not be running for a third term in 2026 because he is running to replace Elrich in the county executive race.

Will Jawando: not running. Like Glass, Jawando, who lives in Ashton, is seeking the Democratic nomination for county executive in 2026 and will not run for a third term on the council.

Laurie-Anne Sayles: running. The Gaithersburg Democrat is campaigning for her second term on the council. However, according to state records, Sayles has not officially filed her candidacy as of Thursday.

Other at-large candidates:

Fatmata Barrie: The Silver Spring attorney and Democrat is campaigning for an at-large seat on the council.

Josie Caballero: The Silver Spring Democrat, an LGBTQ+ policy advocate and Navy veteran, announced her campaign last month and is actively fundraising.

Marc Elrich: The current county executive and Takoma Park resident has publicly stated multiple times since being term-limited that he plans to run for an at-large council seat, but has not officially launched a campaign.

Scott Goldberg: The Silver Spring real estate attorney and former Montgomery County Democratic party chair announced his campaign in January and is fundraising.

Jeremiah Pope: The Silver Spring Democrat and chief of staff for a Maryland General Assembly lawmaker announced his campaign in February and is fundraising.

Candidacy filing information for the above at-large candidates was not available in state elections board records on Thursday morning.

District 1

Current council member:

Andrew Friedson: Not running. The Bethesda-resident and Montgomery County native is facing Glass and Jawando in the race for the Democratic nomination for county executive and will not run for a third term on the council.



Other District 1 candidate:

Julie Yang: The Potomac Democrat and president of the Montgomery County Board of Education announced her campaign Monday.

District 2

Current council member:

Marilyn Balcombe: Running. The Germantown Democrat and former local chamber of commerce leader is campaigning for her second term on the council. However, according to state records, Balcombe has not officially filed for candidacy as of Thursday.

No challengers have filed to run as of Thursday morning.

District 3

Current council member:

Sidney Katz: Not running. The former Gaithersburg mayor and three-term councilmember is not eligible to run for another consecutive term because of term limits.

No challengers have filed to run as of Thursday morning.

District 4

Current council member:



Kate Stewart: Likely but unconfirmed. Spokespeople for the current council president and former mayor of Takoma Park did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment on Stewart’s candidacy. However, Stewart has a campaign fundraising committee account that was last updated in January, according to state filings.

No challengers have filed to run as of Thursday morning.

District 5

Current council member:



Kristin Mink: Running. The Silver Spring Democrat and former teacher is campaigning for her second term on the council. However, according to state records, Mink has not officially filed for candidacy as of Thursday.

No challengers have filed to run as of Thursday morning.

District 6

Current council member:



Natali Fani-González: Running. The Wheaton-based Democrat and former Planning Board member is actively campaigning for her second term on the council and has filed her candidacy with the state board of elections.

No challengers have filed to run as of Thursday morning.

District 7

Current council member:



Dawn Luedtke: Running. The Ashton Democrat and former Maryland assistant attorney general is campaigning for her second term on the council. However, according to state records, Luedtke has not officially filed for candidacy as of Thursday.

No challengers have filed to run as of Thursday morning.