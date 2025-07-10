Community members urge expansion of property tax credit for child care providers

During a public hearing Tuesday, community members urged the Montgomery County Council to pass a bill proposing to increase eligibility for the county’s existing day care and child care property tax credit and to expand the amount of the credit.

“This legislation represents not just a smart investment in Montgomery County’s working families, but a vital lifeline for an industry that continues to struggle under the weight of rising costs, low margins and a shortage of accessible care,” Christopher Cano, director of political legislative affairs for the SEIU Local 500 union, told the council during the hearing in Rockville.

The legislation, sponsored by council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), aims to make it more affordable for licensed, qualified child care providers to operate in the county.

“Montgomery County is facing a child care crisis, which reflects a broader statewide trend,” Stewart said during a June media briefing, noting that the state has lost 15.5% of licensed providers and more than 1,000 home-based providers in recent years. “This decline has reduced child care options for families, increased wait lists and put added strain on working parents in Montgomery County.”

In 1988, the council passed a law creating a property tax credit for improvements to real property used by day care providers. According to Stewart, the legislation hasn’t been updated since it was introduced.

The current available tax credit is $3,000. Stewart’s bill would increase that amount to up to $10,000 and expand eligibility to child care homes and centers that serve up to 12 children at a time. To qualify, child care providers must be licensed by the state and be willing to serve clients who receive subsidies from the state, local or federal government for child care, according to the draft legislation.

The legislation is co-sponsored by council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Evan Glass (D-At-large), Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large), Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) and Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3).

State Del. Julie Palakovich Carr (D-Dist. 17), who represents parts of Rockville and Gaithersburg, successfully sponsored legislation during the 2025 Maryland General Assembly session that enables the county to expand its tax credit.

“Far too many families are struggling to find high-quality and affordable childcare. Sometimes it actually costs more to have your child in daycare than it does to send them to college,” Palakovich Carr said during Tuesday’s hearing. “Meanwhile, many of our providers really are struggling … we’ve lost about a quarter of our child care workforce in the last few years, about 15% of the businesses since the pandemic. So this is a real struggle from both sides.”

Supporters of the legislation who spoke Tuesday said the credit expansion is necessary as it becomes more difficult to find child care providers who are affordable.

“We always have advocated for a robust mixed-delivery child care system. This will help the county achieve that goal by providing more financial support to child care providers, many of whom are facing immense financial burdens in order to stay in business,” said DaVida Rowley, a member of the Montgomery County Community Action Board, the county’s designated anti-poverty group.

Rowley said that if operation costs decrease for child care providers, she hopes the cost of the service would in turn decrease for families seeking care.

Kimberly Rusnak, executive director of the Montgomery County Children’s Opportunity Alliance, said Tuesday that expanding the credit to include larger providers can help them to be successful. According to Rusnak, as of May there are approximately 63 large family child care homes, meaning they serve eight or more children at a time, in the county.

“The child care industry is a fundamentally flawed business model in the United States, in which the true cost of providing quality services costs more than parents are able to afford or able to pay,” Rusnak said. “It is an economic imperative to intervene with public support in order to address this dire situation.”

The council’s Government Operations Committee will meet July 17 to discuss the legislation. A vote by the full council has not been scheduled.