From Bethesda Magazine: Three summer destinations to swim, camp or chill

Lodge at the lake

Relax with the kids and dog at Cove Creek Lodge at Deep Creek Lake in western Maryland. What was once the Inn at Deep Creek reopened in June 2024 after the new owners completed an extensive renovation and renamed the property. The lodge’s location on quiet Arrowhead Cove is ideal for kayaking, swimming, paddleboarding or just sitting by the firepit with a beverage and gazing at the lake.

A room at Cove Creek Lodge in Oakland, Maryland. Photo credit: Courtesy Cove Creek Lodge

The 29 renovated rooms and suites come in a variety of spacious configurations—several boast a fireplace and outdoor sitting area. Each space has a Keurig coffee maker, smart TV, walk-in shower, and kitchenette with microwave and mini-refrigerator (some have a larger kitchen with a full-size fridge, two-burner electric stove and dining table). The Lakeside Double Queen Fireplace Room has a vaulted and wood-paneled ceiling, electric fireplace, leather armchairs, and comfortable chairs on the deck for savoring a lakeview sunrise.

Cozy relaxation nooks, tabletop shuffleboard, an outdoor pool, and the guests-only Black Antler Lounge, which serves craft cocktails, beer, ciders and more, round out Cove Creek’s offerings. Off the property, stop by The Casselman Bakery and Cafe, a short walk from the lodge, for fresh-baked cookies and cinnamon rolls, coffee drinks, and made-to-order breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Hike in nearby Swallow Falls State Park to see Muddy Creek Falls, Maryland’s highest free-falling waterfall. Check out Deep Creek Lake’s 100th anniversary website, dcl100.com/events, for information on parades, a July 5 sailboat regatta, live big-band music and a birthday bash at the Garrett County Fairgrounds.

Guests enjoying the outdoors. Photo credit: Courtesy Cove Creek Lodge

Rates at Cove Creek Lodge begin at $260 and include the complimentary use of kayaks and paddleboards. There’s no extra charge for dogs in the dedicated “dog-friendly” rooms; be sure to read the lodge’s pet policy, including breed restrictions.

Cove Creek Lodge, 19638 Garrett Highway, Oakland, Maryland, 301-387-5534, covecreekdcl.com

Raised tent sites at Firefly Ridge Luxury Retreat near Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Photo credit: Courtesy Firefly Ridge

Snooze to a real nature soundtrack

Disconnect from your blue light-emanating devices and plug into twilight at Firefly Ridge Luxury Retreat near Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. The collection of 14 glamping sites opened—or you might say “pitched”—in April 2024. Each large tent is set upon its own elevated decking. The husband-and-wife team of Corinne and Peter Traub stocked each site with essentials, making packing much easier than your average camping trip. Tents have either a king bed or two full beds, upholstered armchairs, linens, blankets and lanterns. Each site also includes a picnic table, Blackstone grill and firepit for cooking and making s’mores, plus cookware, cups, utensils, an electric water kettle, a pour-over coffee maker with filters, canvas wood slings with leather gloves for collecting and carrying wood, and more.

One of the retreat’s glamping tents. Photo credit: Courtesy Firefly Ridge A firepit and mountain view at a campsite. Photo credit: Courtesy Firefly Ridge

The classy-for-a-campground bathhouse has a men’s and women’s room, each with private shower stalls and toilets, shampoo, conditioner, bodywash, hair dryers and towels.

While Wi-Fi is available for all tent sites, along with a power station for charging phones, cell service is limited. Outdoor solar string lights give off a nice evening glow. Special “family glamping experience” weekends (July 7-9 and 21-23, and Aug. 4-6 and 18-20) feature forest bathing with a naturalist, telescope stargazing, a campfire masterclass, a farm-to-fire meal with grass-fed meat and s’mores, and a choice of adventures that range from a horseback trail ride in Cacapon Resort State Park to a soak in mineral springs at the Old Roman Bathhouse in Berkeley Springs State Park. Glamping season runs from mid-April to mid-November. Nearby Berkeley Springs is home to restaurants and breweries. Rates begin at $170 per night, $895 for the two-night, three-day family glamping experience.

Firefly Ridge Luxury Retreat, 9225 Cacapon Road, Great Cacapon, West Virginia, 304-901-4001, fireflyridgewv.com

Scenic views abound at Pamlico Station Edgecamp. Photo credit: Courtesy Pamlico Station

Hide away and play in OBX

Begin and end an active day in coastal-chic luxury at Pamlico Station Edgecamp, a hotel that opened in 2024 overlooking Pamlico Sound on Hatteras Island in North Carolina’s Outer Banks. The windswept barrier island, known for its maritime history, is roughly 30 miles from the site of the Wright brothers’ first flight. It’s also a haven for surfers and kitesurfing enthusiasts. Jonathan Adler, renowned interior decorator, potter and author of 100 Ways to Happy Chic Your Life, was tapped to create Pamlico Station’s swanky-casual vibe.

Each of the 14 residential-like suites includes a living room, dining area, bedroom, fully equipped kitchen, immersive Marshall speakers, stylish accents and a well-stocked “Wellness Basket” that you may wish you could bring home. It includes two yoga mats, a yoga block, Therabody massage gun, foam roller and, upon-request, Hyperice-Normatec compression therapy boots that aim to make legs feel as good as new after a workout. Indulge in a cold plunge, a sauna session or a soak in the hot tub at the exclusive-to-guests wellness center.

Villas add a luxe hotel experience with outdoor adventures. Photo credit: Gieves Anderson

Pamlico Station’s concierge team is in touch before your visit to create a bespoke experience. Offerings include kitchen stocking and private chef-prepared meals; jet ski, pontoon boat and bike rentals; fishing and dune buggy adventures; and kitesurfing lessons. Rates begin at $289 per night.

Pamlico Station Edgecamp, 24267 North Carolina Highway 12, Rodanthe, North Carolina, 252-618-1442, edgecamp.com/pamlico-station

