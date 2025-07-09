Olney’s James Wood named to the MLB All-Star Game in his first full season

James Wood — who grew up in Olney, went to St. John’s College High School in Northwest D.C. and plays for the Washington Nationals — has been named to his first MLB All-Star team and will compete in the Home Run Derby in Atlanta later this month. “It’s just cool to be honored and cool to be able to represent and get the invite,” Wood told The Washington Post. [The Washington Post]

Strathmore summer outdoor concerts begin

Strathmore’s “Live from the Lawn” concert series at Gudelsky Gazebo opens Wednesday with Yellow Dubmarine: A Reggae Tribute to the Beatles. Concerts feature musical acts for adults and children and run every Wednesday and some Thursdays from today to August 20. [Montgomery Community Media]

Montgomery County utilizes sensors to detect floods

In the aftermath of the flooding in Central Texas, a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson shared photos with WUSA9 of 35 solar-powered sensors the county uses to detect floods before they begin. [WUSA9]

Today’s Weather:

Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Chance of thunderstorms later in the day.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Council Public Safety Committee signals support of police radio encryption

Two MoCo natives tee off at U.S. Adaptive Open in Rockville

Velatis Caramels now open in Bethesda