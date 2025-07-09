Nine things to do in Montgomery County this week

When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like Montgomery County. The region is a hub for activities ranging from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals and inventive workshops. With all the happenings, it can be a challenge to figure out what to choose. To get started, below are our top picks for the week, and here is an events calendar for July and August. Check out our roundup of free outdoor movies and free outdoor concert series list as well.

Wednesday: Yellow Dubmarine Concert

7 p.m. pre-concert; 7:30 p.m. main concert

Strathmore Gudelsky Gazebo, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

Strathmore will kick off its Live From the Lawn outdoor concert series with Yellow Dubmarine, a band that preforms reggae covers of classic Beatles songs. Before the headliner, there will be a 30-minute performance by InterPLAY Orchestra, an ensemble of adult musicians with disabilities. The outdoor concerts, which are free with an optional donation, will take place every Wednesday until Aug. 20. RSVP required.

Thursday: CitySwing Golf Happy Hour

5 – 8 p.m.

850 Festival St., Rockville

Twinbrook Quarter, a mixed-use building in Rockville, will host CitySwing’s pop-up mobile golf simulator truck. Tickets are free, but reserving a spot is encouraged. In addition to the simulator, the event will include three-hole mini golf, a putting green and cornhole. Refreshments and barbecue will be available for purchase from a local brewery.

Thursday: Capital Trivia at Third Hill Brewing

7 – 9 p.m.

8216 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

Test your trivia knowledge during this weekly competition at the brewery. Participants record their answers on their mobile devices and grading is automated, resulting in a fast-paced competition.

Thursday: Divi Roxx Kids

7 – 8 p.m.

Strathmore Gudelsky Gazebo, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda

Divinity Roxx will perform an outdoor concert as a part of the center’s Live from the Lawn — Cool Concerts for Kids series. Roxx has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and “blends catchy tunes with empowering messages that inspire creativity, confidence, and self-expression,” according to Strathmore’s website. Tickets are free with an optional donation to the Strathmore, but RSVPs are requested.

Friday: Desi Groove Dance Party on The Lawn

6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown

BlackRock will host an outdoor dance party “celebrating the energy and color of South Asian culture.” The party is free and open to all ages. Register through BlackRock’s website.

Friday: Dive-In Movie

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center, 1319 Apple Ave., Silver Spring

The Silver Spring recreation center will host movie night in the pool providing attendees with clear inner tubes to float in while they watch Finding Nemo. No outside rafts or deck chairs are allowed. Admission is $5.

Saturday: SportsFest

8 – 11 a.m.

Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm, 506 South Frederick Ave., Gaithersburg

Hosted by the City of Gaithersburg, SportsFest will offer a full-day experience to celebrate sports with kids heading into grades kindergarten through eight. The day kicks off with a 3K fundraiser run for local sports programs, followed by two hours of sports challenge stations. The challenges are free; the admission fee for the run is $20 for Gaithersburg residents and $25 for nonresidents. Registration is required for the run.

Saturday: The Game Changing Magic Tour

7 – 8:15 p.m.

Round House Theatre, 4545 East West Highway, Bethesda

The Round House Theatre will host Jake Schwartz’s Game Changing Magic Tour. Schwartz is a sports-themed magician who has toured with the Savannah Bananas. General admission tickets are $35.

Sunday: SenFest

10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring

Sundays at Silver Spring’s Veterans Plaza in July and August will be home to festivals celebrating many cultures and countries, among them SenFest, with a focus on Senegal, on Sunday. The free festivals feature live music with international food and crafts for sale.

— Stephanie Siegel Burke contributed to this story.