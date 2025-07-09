Proposed bill requiring labor peace agreements for county-funded hotels draws support, opposition

Community members, labor advocates and hospitality professionals weighed in before the Montgomery County Council on Tuesday on legislation that would require any hotel or conference center supported by county funding to enter into labor peace agreements with employee unions and other labor organizations in order to receive the county’s financial backing.

“What it does is protect the interests of the county but also allows workers the opportunity to decide how their employment is, to have rights, respect and dignity on the job,” Sam Epps, president of the Metropolitan Washington Council, AFL-CIO, told the council during a public hearing on the proposed legislation. The Metropolitan Washington Council, among those speaking in support of the proposed legislation, is comprised of 150 affiliated unions.

But hotel and commerce professionals said the legislation, if passed, would hurt hospitality providers.

“We feel this bill is overly broad, one-sided and unfairly targets the hospitality industry. The bill applies only to hotels and conference centers, even though the county partners with many different industries,” said Amy Rohrer, president and CEO of the Maryland Hotel and Lodging Association. “This selective approach sends a troubling message to our members. Hospitality is being singled out despite being one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic and one of the most active in rehiring.”

- Advertisement -

The bill is sponsored by council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) and councilmembers Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) and Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6). It aims to help prevent strikes, lockouts or labor disputes that could disrupt operations, according to its sponsors.

“Giving workers the right to organize, the right to feel that they can talk to somebody without this fear of getting fired, is the right thing to do, and it really raises our values as a county, and it helps develop a strong workforce,” Fani-González said when introducing the legislation in June.

UNITE HERE Local 25, the union representing more than 7,500 hotel, restaurant and casino workers in the Washington, D.C., metro region, encouraged consumer boycotts of several local establishments due to workers rights’ concerns, Axios reported last month. This included the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, which was built in 2004 using money from the county government, but is run by Marriott. On June 18, the union lifted the boycott.

While the union is not actively on strike, its members have voiced concern over the lack of a contract at the North Bethesda hotel and conference center on Marinelli Road and issued a press release in May urging local lawmakers to boycott the venue, where many political events are held.

Those political events include the annual Committee for Montgomery legislative breakfast, which is typically held in November or December and has featured prominent speakers such as Gov. Wes Moore (D) and Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman (D).

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) hosted its annual dinner and awards presentation at the venue last month. The organization’s 2025 Legislative Reception is also scheduled to be held Sept. 17 at the conference center.

If approved, the legislation would not directly or immediately apply to the North Bethesda facility. According to Stewart, the county recently entered a 10-year contract with the Marriott hotel and conference center regarding its use. That contract ends Dec. 31, 2034. If the legislation passes, it would impact future contract renewals with the existing Marriott county hotel and conference center partner.

“This legislation would not necessarily impact that contract, unless it was renegotiated, but this would be looking forward prospectively at other projects, hotel and conference centers, in which the county would have an economic interest,” Stewart said during a June 16 virtual media briefing.

Supporters of the bill said Tuesday that it will help union workers achieve contracts that will allow them to afford to live and work in the county.

- Advertisement -

“When workers are intimidated, pressed into captive audience meetings and flooded with anti-union propaganda, it creates a working environment that sends a clear message of exploitation over justice, of subordination over dignity,” said Christopher Cano, director of political legislative affairs for the SEIU Local 500 union. “No public-private partnership should allow such shenanigans.”

Liza Smith, a member of the UNITE HERE Local 25 union and a member of the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee, said Tuesday that getting a hotel job changed her life for the better as a single mother. She said it is important to invest in the county’s hospitality workers.

“[The legislation] is a commitment to dignity, fairness and opportunity for workers to make this county thrive. … We must invest in the people who clean the room, cook the meals and carry the bags,” Smith said. “It ensures that new developments don’t just profit developers. They empower working families.”

Speakers who criticized the legislation said it could hurt economic development in the county.

“Labor peace is an expensive, noncompetitive distraction. There are many hotels in the county that offer competitive conference services without the encumbrance of a labor peace agreement,” said Gordie Brenne, treasurer of the Montgomery County Taxpayers League. “Why does the county own a conference center? Given the county’s tight capital budget, is this the most cost-effective use of taxpayer money?”

Angela Franco, president and CEO of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, spoke on behalf of the county’s joint chambers of commerce.

“We remain concerned that the bill may seek to alter agreements that both sides negotiated in good faith, which undermines trust and predictability in the county’s business environment,” Franco said. “We are also concerned about the bill’s expansive definition of economic participation that seems like it would apply even in cases where the county’s involvement is minimal, indirect or passive.”

A joint meeting between the council’s Government Operation and Economic Development committees on the legislation is scheduled for July 24. A full council vote has not yet been scheduled.