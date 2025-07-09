Flood, severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montgomery County  

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flood and severe thunderstorm watches for Montgomery County until Wednesday evening, with the possibility of 2 inches of rain falling every hour in the county and surrounding areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the county until 10 p.m. Wednesday. A flood watch was issued until Wednesday evening.

A watch indicates the possibility of severe weather while a warning indicates severe weather is happening or is about to happen, according to NWS.

The weather service said on social media Wednesday that damaging winds, lightning and instances of flash flooding are the main threats of impending severe thunderstorms.

A Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect for the entire area until 10pm tonight. Damaging winds and instances of flash flooding are the main threats with storms along with lightning. Have a way to get warning via phone, tv, internet, or weather radio! https://t.co/Qs2AUBeYsn — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 9, 2025 - Advertisement -

According to NWS, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the Washington, D.C., area through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall rates could reach up to 2 inches per hour, which could lead to “scattered instances of flash flooding where the heavy rain persists the longest,” according to the watch.

According to social media posts by The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang, the NWS Weather Prediction Center also placed Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C., area in a high-risk zone for flash flooding, awarding a score of three on a four-point scale.

The Capital Weather Gang reported on social media that Wednesday’s storms will likely be heavier and more widespread than Tuesday’s storms, and would likely occur from 4 to 9 p.m.

🚨 JUST IN: D.C. now under Level 3 of 4 flash flood risk



⛈️ Storms likely heavier & more widespread than yesterday

🕓 Timing: 4–9 PM

🌊 NWS warns of “local significant” flooding

💧 Rainfall rates: up to 2–3” per hour

More info at: https://t.co/O5ePGELlht pic.twitter.com/zRDJ74CTEN — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 9, 2025

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation warned county residents on social media to not drive or walk into water during a flash flood and to move to higher ground, away from areas subject to flooding.